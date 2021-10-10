Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/kim-kardashian-piques-kanye-family-politics-in-snl-monologue---and-blows-netizens-away-1089818074.html
Kim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
Kim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
The announcement of Instagram influencer and model Kim Kardashian as a "Saturday Night Live" guest host initially drew divided reactions, with many claiming... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T18:50+0000
2021-10-10T18:52+0000
viral
kim kardashian
society
kanye west
saturday night live
social media
tv
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089818445_0:386:2047:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_6f9de91a9eebbdfe691b9d2f25ed64d2.jpg
Kim Kardashian West, who hosted the 9 October episode of "Saturday Night Live", appeared to have made waves on social media after delivering her monologue and participating in several sketches alongside other celebrities. But mainly, it was her opening speech that conquered the hearts of many netizens, since Kim appeared to take verbal shots at "basically everyone she has ever met", as one user put it. Indeed, many people discovered themselves in the crosshairs of Kim's ironic monologue, among them her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, other members of her family, and O.J. Simpson.She even poked fun at the possibility of her running for US president - just like Kanye did."No, I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family", she smirked.Some people suggested that the credit for the successful monologue should be handed to the person who wrote the jokes - which, they argued, could be someone other than Kim herself.Many users wondered how the Kardashians felt after they heard the monologue because some of the jokes could have indeed hit hard.Some netizens appeared to be genuinely surprised by Kim actually managing to deliver the monologue.Others, however, did not share the sentiment of those who enjoyed Kim's performance - some due to their decision to not even watch the show.Despite her apparent lack of qualification and criticism of her acting skills by some viewers, Kim helped increase "SNL"'s ratings, per Deadline. According to the outlet, the episode drew a 3.8 household live and same day rating in the 44 metered local markets and 1.6 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.Apparently predicting the success, Kim also joked about that in Saturday's monologue."I'm so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me", she said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089818445_0:194:2047:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_02607dc2f00e2caba6dd3d2d539b3ff4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, kim kardashian, society, kanye west, saturday night live, social media, tv

Kim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away

18:50 GMT 10.10.2021 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 10.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXKim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.
Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The announcement of Instagram influencer and model Kim Kardashian as a "Saturday Night Live" guest host initially drew divided reactions, with many claiming that Kim is incapable of handling the job.
Kim Kardashian West, who hosted the 9 October episode of "Saturday Night Live", appeared to have made waves on social media after delivering her monologue and participating in several sketches alongside other celebrities.
But mainly, it was her opening speech that conquered the hearts of many netizens, since Kim appeared to take verbal shots at "basically everyone she has ever met", as one user put it. Indeed, many people discovered themselves in the crosshairs of Kim's ironic monologue, among them her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, other members of her family, and O.J. Simpson.
She even poked fun at the possibility of her running for US president - just like Kanye did.
"No, I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family", she smirked.
Some people suggested that the credit for the successful monologue should be handed to the person who wrote the jokes - which, they argued, could be someone other than Kim herself.
Many users wondered how the Kardashians felt after they heard the monologue because some of the jokes could have indeed hit hard.
Some netizens appeared to be genuinely surprised by Kim actually managing to deliver the monologue.
Others, however, did not share the sentiment of those who enjoyed Kim's performance - some due to their decision to not even watch the show.
Despite her apparent lack of qualification and criticism of her acting skills by some viewers, Kim helped increase "SNL"'s ratings, per Deadline. According to the outlet, the episode drew a 3.8 household live and same day rating in the 44 metered local markets and 1.6 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.
Apparently predicting the success, Kim also joked about that in Saturday's monologue.
"I'm so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me", she said.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:57 GMTDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
18:57 GMTDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
18:52 GMTGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says
18:50 GMTKim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away
18:07 GMTHouse Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
17:26 GMTNew Law in California Requires Retailers to Have Gender-Neutral Aisles For Kids' Products
17:23 GMTTaliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say
16:36 GMT'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
16:28 GMTAustrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
16:18 GMTUS Government Reportedly Favours Directed Energy Attacks Theory in Havana Syndrome Probe
15:50 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Says WH Unwilling to Build 'Broad Relationship With Pakistan'
15:32 GMTUK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:30 GMTAfghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Over Dozen Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa