Kim Kardashian Piques Kanye, Family, Politics in SNL Monologue - and Blows Netizens Away

The announcement of Instagram influencer and model Kim Kardashian as a "Saturday Night Live" guest host initially drew divided reactions, with many claiming... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Kim Kardashian West, who hosted the 9 October episode of "Saturday Night Live", appeared to have made waves on social media after delivering her monologue and participating in several sketches alongside other celebrities. But mainly, it was her opening speech that conquered the hearts of many netizens, since Kim appeared to take verbal shots at "basically everyone she has ever met", as one user put it. Indeed, many people discovered themselves in the crosshairs of Kim's ironic monologue, among them her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, other members of her family, and O.J. Simpson.She even poked fun at the possibility of her running for US president - just like Kanye did."No, I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family", she smirked.Some people suggested that the credit for the successful monologue should be handed to the person who wrote the jokes - which, they argued, could be someone other than Kim herself.Many users wondered how the Kardashians felt after they heard the monologue because some of the jokes could have indeed hit hard.Some netizens appeared to be genuinely surprised by Kim actually managing to deliver the monologue.Others, however, did not share the sentiment of those who enjoyed Kim's performance - some due to their decision to not even watch the show.Despite her apparent lack of qualification and criticism of her acting skills by some viewers, Kim helped increase "SNL"'s ratings, per Deadline. According to the outlet, the episode drew a 3.8 household live and same day rating in the 44 metered local markets and 1.6 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.Apparently predicting the success, Kim also joked about that in Saturday's monologue."I'm so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me", she said.

