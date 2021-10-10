Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/arab-murder-simulator-controversy-erupts-over-video-game-dedicated-to-second-battle-of-fallujah-1089816494.html
'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
"Six Days in Fallujah", a video game by the company Victura, is described as "a first-person tactical military shooter that recreates true stories of marines... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T16:36+0000
2021-10-10T16:36+0000
society
iraq
islamophobia
fallujah
video game
viral
battle of fallujah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089816878_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_19dd320fe65aa6dda1050b27b980f08a.jpg
Can video games about recent wars be an exciting way to learn history, or is it nothing but an attempt to either capitalise on tragedy or trivialise the pain of survivors? This is what defenders and critics of the upcoming game "Six Days in Fallujah" are trying to figure out as they engage in heated debates on whether it is an "Arab murder simulator" or... just a video game.Among those who insist that "Six Days in Fallujah" must be shelved is Najla Bassim Abdulelah, who shared her feelings about the game with CNN. As an Iraq War survivor, she said that the game would do nothing but reopen old wounds.A gamer herself, she is still adamant that it is not okay to use "the scenario of someone escaping something so tragic for a game".She isn't the only one concerned about the upcoming release. An American civil rights group advocating for "empowering American Muslims", the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has anointed the game an "Arab murder simulator", referring, apparently, more to the historical events that inspired it rather than the actual game, which is yet to be tested.Another Iraqi-American, Mohammed Husain, expressed concerns to CNN that the tragic military conflict will be gamified and therefore devalued."Instead of a historical incident, now they'll see it as a game", Husain said, referring to potential young gamers.What is the Second Battle of Fallujah?The US Army has described the Second Battle of Fallujah, which occurred from 7 November to 23 December 2004, as the bloodiest clash of the Iraq War for American forces. Some 80 American soldiers were killed, and the Red Cross also said that at least 800 innocent Iraqis were killed, with local NGOs going even further and ramping up the numbers to 6,000 people, most of whom were reportedly civilians."It seemed like just a massive killing of Arabs. It looked like just a massive killing", Jeff Englehart, an ex-US soldier with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, said in the 2005 documentary "Fallujah, The Hidden Massacre".US military officials additionally confirmed that white phosphorus was used during the battle - a highly controversial chemical weapon that burns the skin and is prohibited by Protocol III of the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The United States, however, has never signed this document and is therefore not bound by it.Game ControversyDebates over "Six Days in Fallujah" erupted in April, when CAIR called the yet unreleased game an "Arab murder simulator" for the first time, receiving support from many in their call for Sony and Microsoft not to offer the game in their online stores.The creators of the game, however, describe it as something made "with authenticity and respect", saying that more than 100 marines, soldiers, and Iraqi civilians were involved in the production process.Announcing the release in February, Peter Tamte, CEO of the firm Victura that continued production of the game after taking the baton from Atomic Games, who came up with the idea in 2009, said that "it's time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be".Speaking to CNN, Tamte offered a glimpse into what to expect from the game, slated for release in December, particularly touching upon the topic of interacting with civilians during gameplay."Players will encounter civilians during gameplay, and these people also speak directly to players through video interviews", Tamte told CNN. "We want players to get to know these people as real human beings, rather than just avatars on a computer screen. And we want players to hear these Iraqis' perspectives and stories in their own words".
10 to 1 this victura outfit is israeli connected one way or another, and this "game" is part of the nonstop 24/7 israeli Islamophobic psywar. What next from these freaks, a My Lai massacre game?
How about a game where you get to be a member of the crew nuke bombing Hiroshima? Wont that be an inspiration to the kids who play these games and internalize the overt and covert messages the developers saturate them with.
2
fallujah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089816878_0:0:2560:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_2d981cdc571dd1c30dddcd6b22c6b14c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, iraq, islamophobia, fallujah, video game, viral, battle of fallujah

'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah

16:36 GMT 10.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEA US soldier speaks with a member of the Iraqi Civil Defense Corps (ICDC) during a monitored vehicle security search of vehicles in the town of Fallujah, 50 kms west of Baghdad, 04 January 2004
A US soldier speaks with a member of the Iraqi Civil Defense Corps (ICDC) during a monitored vehicle security search of vehicles in the town of Fallujah, 50 kms west of Baghdad, 04 January 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
"Six Days in Fallujah", a video game by the company Victura, is described as "a first-person tactical military shooter that recreates true stories of marines, soldiers, and Iraqi civilians during the toughest urban battle since 1968". It is set to be released in December 2021, but has already triggered heated discussions.
Can video games about recent wars be an exciting way to learn history, or is it nothing but an attempt to either capitalise on tragedy or trivialise the pain of survivors? This is what defenders and critics of the upcoming game "Six Days in Fallujah" are trying to figure out as they engage in heated debates on whether it is an "Arab murder simulator" or... just a video game.
Among those who insist that "Six Days in Fallujah" must be shelved is Najla Bassim Abdulelah, who shared her feelings about the game with CNN. As an Iraq War survivor, she said that the game would do nothing but reopen old wounds.
"I am disgusted that this is something that will be producing profit when people like me suffered the consequences of this war and will have to watch people play it for fun", Abdulelah told CNN. "I just can't get past the inhumanity".
A gamer herself, she is still adamant that it is not okay to use "the scenario of someone escaping something so tragic for a game".
She isn't the only one concerned about the upcoming release. An American civil rights group advocating for "empowering American Muslims", the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has anointed the game an "Arab murder simulator", referring, apparently, more to the historical events that inspired it rather than the actual game, which is yet to be tested.
"It promotes #Islamophobia and glorifies violence that killed over 800 Iraqi civilians", the civil rights group tweeted over the weekend. "We joined with @VFPNational [Veterans For Peace] to call on Microsoft, Sony, & Valve not to host the game".
Another Iraqi-American, Mohammed Husain, expressed concerns to CNN that the tragic military conflict will be gamified and therefore devalued.
"Instead of a historical incident, now they'll see it as a game", Husain said, referring to potential young gamers.

What is the Second Battle of Fallujah?

The US Army has described the Second Battle of Fallujah, which occurred from 7 November to 23 December 2004, as the bloodiest clash of the Iraq War for American forces. Some 80 American soldiers were killed, and the Red Cross also said that at least 800 innocent Iraqis were killed, with local NGOs going even further and ramping up the numbers to 6,000 people, most of whom were reportedly civilians.
"It seemed like just a massive killing of Arabs. It looked like just a massive killing", Jeff Englehart, an ex-US soldier with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, said in the 2005 documentary "Fallujah, The Hidden Massacre".
US military officials additionally confirmed that white phosphorus was used during the battle - a highly controversial chemical weapon that burns the skin and is prohibited by Protocol III of the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The United States, however, has never signed this document and is therefore not bound by it.

Game Controversy

Debates over "Six Days in Fallujah" erupted in April, when CAIR called the yet unreleased game an "Arab murder simulator" for the first time, receiving support from many in their call for Sony and Microsoft not to offer the game in their online stores.
The creators of the game, however, describe it as something made "with authenticity and respect", saying that more than 100 marines, soldiers, and Iraqi civilians were involved in the production process.
Announcing the release in February, Peter Tamte, CEO of the firm Victura that continued production of the game after taking the baton from Atomic Games, who came up with the idea in 2009, said that "it's time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be".
"It's hard to understand what combat is actually like through fake people doing fake things in fake places", says Victura CEO Peter Tamte. "This generation showed sacrifice and courage in Iraq as remarkable as any in history. And now they're offering the rest of us a new way to understand one of the most important events of our century".
Speaking to CNN, Tamte offered a glimpse into what to expect from the game, slated for release in December, particularly touching upon the topic of interacting with civilians during gameplay.
"Players will encounter civilians during gameplay, and these people also speak directly to players through video interviews", Tamte told CNN. "We want players to get to know these people as real human beings, rather than just avatars on a computer screen. And we want players to hear these Iraqis' perspectives and stories in their own words".
013000
Discuss
Popular comments
10 to 1 this victura outfit is israeli connected one way or another, and this "game" is part of the nonstop 24/7 israeli Islamophobic psywar. What next from these freaks, a My Lai massacre game?
vtvot tak
10 October, 19:44 GMT
000000
How about a game where you get to be a member of the crew nuke bombing Hiroshima? Wont that be an inspiration to the kids who play these games and internalize the overt and covert messages the developers saturate them with.
vtvot tak
10 October, 19:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:26 GMTNew Law in California Requires Retailers to Have Gender-Neutral Aisles For Kids' Products
17:23 GMTTaliban Delegation Calls Doha Talks With US 'Fruitful', Reports Say
16:36 GMT'Arab Murder Simulator'? Controversy Erupts Over Video Game Dedicated to Second Battle of Fallujah
16:28 GMTAustrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday
16:18 GMTUS Government Reportedly Favours Directed Energy Attacks Theory in Havana Syndrome Probe
15:50 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Says WH Unwilling to Build 'Broad Relationship With Pakistan'
15:32 GMTUK Gov't Stands Firm on Household Price Cap Amid Energy Market Jitters
15:30 GMTAfghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs
15:00 GMTOne Dead, Dozens Injured After Shootout in St. Paul, Minnesota
14:52 GMTChilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution
14:47 GMTItalian Sailors Reportedly Knew About Americas Over 150 Years Before Christopher Columbus
14:44 GMT'Let's Go, Brandon!' Anti-Biden Meme Ripples Across Internet
14:39 GMTUS Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip
14:35 GMTFrance's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff
14:33 GMTSyrian Military Launches Clearing Operation in Deraa
14:32 GMT'Less Than What NFL Earns', India's UN Rep Urges Developed Nations to Provide $100 Bln for Climate
14:21 GMTTaliban Supporter Has to Leave Farm He Rents Near Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland
14:14 GMTScotland Yard Has Spoken to Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse, Report Says
14:03 GMT‘People in Showbiz are More Prone to Mental Illness’: Actress Shama Sikander, Who Battled Depression
13:53 GMTFrench Interior Minister Calls for Negotiating EU-UK Migration Treaty as Channel Crossings Continue