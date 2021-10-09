Registration was successful!
Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has called a rally for Tuesday in an effort to again revisit the results of last year's presidential... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
us
elections
us election 2020
Trump insisted that "voter fraud" was real, even though legal challenges against vote results in several states have so far failed to convince judges that the ballot was rigged.The Michigan State Capitol identified the organizers as the Election Integrity Fund, a nonprofit "concerned with attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections". The anticipated number of attendees stands at 100.US President Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November 2020 presidential election by the Electoral College on 14 December. However, Trump has been insisting that major voter fraud took place during the election, pointing to multiple inconsistencies and reports of electoral violations.
donald trump, us, elections, us election 2020

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election

15:46 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 09.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMMUS President Donald Trump speaks during his address to the nation from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on August 21, 2017. - Trump Monday left the door open to a possible political agreement with the Taliban, in an address to the nation on America's strategy in the 16-year Afghan conflict. "Some day, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political sentiment that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan," he said.
US President Donald Trump speaks during his address to the nation from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on August 21, 2017. - Trump Monday left the door open to a possible political agreement with the Taliban, in an address to the nation on America's strategy in the 16-year Afghan conflict. Some day, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political sentiment that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan, he said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has called a rally for Tuesday in an effort to again revisit the results of last year's presidential election won by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

"Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam", he said in a statement.

Trump insisted that "voter fraud" was real, even though legal challenges against vote results in several states have so far failed to convince judges that the ballot was rigged.
The Michigan State Capitol identified the organizers as the Election Integrity Fund, a nonprofit "concerned with attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections". The anticipated number of attendees stands at 100.
© AP Photo / Rebecca BlackwellUS election
US election - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
US election
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
US President Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November 2020 presidential election by the Electoral College on 14 December. However, Trump has been insisting that major voter fraud took place during the election, pointing to multiple inconsistencies and reports of electoral violations.
