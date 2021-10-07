https://sputniknews.com/20211007/trump-continues-to-deny-2020-election-results-says-real-insurrection-occurred-on-nov-3-1089728859.html

Trump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3

Trump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3

Former US President Donald Trump has continued to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump once again took time to protest what he described to be "Fake Election" results when he proclaimed that the "real insurrection" occurred on November 3, not January 6. Trump was impeached over his actions associated with the January 6 riot, which was led by his supporters and immediately triggered five deaths. The 45th president of the US has also extended well wishes to those being "persecuted" for their actions on that day. Despite himself being a target of violence that occurred on January 6, former US Vice President Mike Pence also downplayed the seriousness of the event during his recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity."I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January," Pence said during a Monday broadcast. "They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020." Pence's remarks have since prompted a massive raising of eyebrows as video footage of the storming of the Capitol captured multiple rioters chanting "hang Mike Pence."

