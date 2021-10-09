Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
20:17 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 20:37 GMT 09.10.2021)
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLIDemonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021.
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
ROME (Sputnik) - Police in Rome fired water cannons to break up a massive protest against COVID-19 digital certificates outside the seat of the Italian government on Saturday.
Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai News 24.
Protesters shouted "No to Green Pass" and "Freedom! Freedom!" Some demonstrators threw firecrackers at police.
Manifestazione #NoGreenPass a #Roma. pic.twitter.com/LCqL3eSZiw— Francesca Totolo 2 (@fratotolo2) October 9, 2021
Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes. They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.
La manifestation contre le pass sanitaire dégénère à #Rome. Des affront*ments commencent à éclater dans la capitale alors que le pass sanitaire sera obligatoire pour travailler à partir du 15 octobre en #Italie. #manifs9octobre #Roma #piazzadelpopolo #NoGreenPass pic.twitter.com/oDGm44bYF6— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) October 9, 2021
Water cannon used against peaceful protesters in Rome near the parlament building pic.twitter.com/oiTzw8WTKs— Pass (@Cab0ss) October 9, 2021
Situation toujours tendue dans le centre de Rome. Des manifestants dressent des barricades dans les rues de la capitale. #Roma #NoGreenPass #manifs9octobre #Italie pic.twitter.com/vdlOB62ER9— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) October 9, 2021
Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union’s boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.
The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.