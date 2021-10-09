Registration was successful!
Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
09.10.2021
Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai News 24.Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes. They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union's boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.
Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos

20:17 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 20:37 GMT 09.10.2021)
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021.
ROME (Sputnik) - Police in Rome fired water cannons to break up a massive protest against COVID-19 digital certificates outside the seat of the Italian government on Saturday.
Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai News 24.
Protesters shouted "No to Green Pass" and "Freedom! Freedom!" Some demonstrators threw firecrackers at police.
Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes. They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.
Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union’s boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.
The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.
Protest long, hard, and en masse. End the tyranny.
TruePatriot
10 October, 00:37 GMT1
