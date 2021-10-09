https://sputniknews.com/20211009/rome-police-use-water-cannons-to-disperse-protest-against-covid-19-green-passes---videos-1089800188.html

Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos

Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos

ROME (Sputnik) - Police in Rome fired water cannons to break up a massive protest against COVID-19 digital certificates outside the seat of the Italian... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T20:17+0000

2021-10-09T20:17+0000

2021-10-09T20:37+0000

italy

police

vaccination

water cannon

covid-19

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089800142_0:0:3113:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_facfb4b97312c794b626063f8243e03f.jpg

Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai News 24.Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes. They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union’s boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.

TruePatriot Protest long, hard, and en masse. End the tyranny. 1

1

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

italy, police, vaccination, water cannon, covid-19, europe