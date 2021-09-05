Registration was successful!
Italy's Health Ministry Not Ruling Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination
Italy's Health Ministry Not Ruling Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said that the government does not rule out the possibility of introducing mandatory COVID-19... 05.09.2021
"Responsibility is not a decision already made, but rather a tool. And if necessary it will be implemented with no fear," Speranza said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra.The minister then noted that Italy was the first country in Europe to introduce mandatory vaccination for health workers and stressed that in an environment where the number positive COVID-19 cases keeps rising, it is necessary to either strengthen the vaccination campaign, or "use measures from the past."In early August, the Italian government made health passes mandatory for everyone who wishes to visit bars, restaurants, and mass events. From September, these restrictions have been updated to also include schools and universities.On 2 September, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the country's vaccination campaign "is going well" and estimated that 80% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of the month.So far, the country has vaccinated 37.4 million people which amounts to 61.9% of the entire population. 
Roberto Speranza has a face like a butt. Roberto Speranza has absolutely no experience in anything other than politics. Roberto Speranza has absolutely positively zero experience in medicine. Roberto Speranza will do anything including ,without any doubt, selling his mother to keep the minister chair.Roberto Speranza is just a puppet with an arm up his arse that moves it.
COVID: A VACCINE SO SAFE YOU HAVE TO BE THREATENED TO TAKE IT, FOR A DISEASE SO DEADLY YOU HAVE TO BE TESTED TO KNOW IF YOU EVEN HAVE IT.
Italy's Health Ministry Not Ruling Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

11:57 GMT 05.09.2021
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said that the government does not rule out the possibility of introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.
"Responsibility is not a decision already made, but rather a tool. And if necessary it will be implemented with no fear," Speranza said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra.
The minister then noted that Italy was the first country in Europe to introduce mandatory vaccination for health workers and stressed that in an environment where the number positive COVID-19 cases keeps rising, it is necessary to either strengthen the vaccination campaign, or "use measures from the past."
"If the protection of the right to health and the need to avoid new cuts in freedom lead us to this decision, we certainly will not be scared and will not stop," Speranza added referring to the possible implementation of mandatory vaccination.
In early August, the Italian government made health passes mandatory for everyone who wishes to visit bars, restaurants, and mass events. From September, these restrictions have been updated to also include schools and universities.
On 2 September, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the country's vaccination campaign "is going well" and estimated that 80% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of the month.
So far, the country has vaccinated 37.4 million people which amounts to 61.9% of the entire population.
 
Roberto Speranza has a face like a butt. Roberto Speranza has absolutely no experience in anything other than politics. Roberto Speranza has absolutely positively zero experience in medicine. Roberto Speranza will do anything including ,without any doubt, selling his mother to keep the minister chair.Roberto Speranza is just a puppet with an arm up his arse that moves it.
COVID: A VACCINE SO SAFE YOU HAVE TO BE THREATENED TO TAKE IT, FOR A DISEASE SO DEADLY YOU HAVE TO BE TESTED TO KNOW IF YOU EVEN HAVE IT.
