Putin's Announcement on Increased Gas Supplies to EU Gesture of Cooperation, Professor Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that energy giant Gazprom could increase gas supplies to Europe is a gesture to promote...

russia

gas supplies

Earlier in the week, Putin held a meeting about the situation on the European energy market. The Russian president noted that Gazprom had always fulfilled its contractual obligations and assured the nation's international partners that it will continue to do so, while also considering the option of increasing supplies.The expert further compared Russia and Saudi Arabia, who has been increasing its oil production to curb global oil prices and ease economic pressure on its partners in the West.Europe needs to perceive Russia as a necessary partner given the decarbonisation trends and pressing climate change issues, the expert added. Accordingly, Europe should strike an agreement with all carbon fuel producers, including Russia, to mitigate environmental risks, Isbell concluded.On 8 October, chief economist Lukas Kovanda of the Czech financial institution, Trinity Bank, also said that Putin's statement might have a stabilising impact on the energy market and prevent gas prices from further growth.

NthrnNYker59 President Putin never made any such statement....... He said that Russia is fulfilling all contracts and SPECIFICALLY said no more gas beyond the contractual amounts would pass through uKRAPistan

russia

