Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/russia-ready-to-agree-with-eu-on-fair-emergency-energy-mechanisms-foreign-minister-says-1089780427.html
Russia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says
Russia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - Russia will consider agreeing on energy mechanisms for emergencies with the European Union on a fair and mutually beneficial... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T22:29+0000
2021-10-08T22:29+0000
sergei lavrov
russia
gazprom
europe
gas supplies
russian gas
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314900_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6a66386b732e690f8dde80db679afe13.jpg
"Taking into account the experience of the current crisis and what used to happen in the past, we can probably agree on mechanisms for emergencies, if they are fair and are created on a mutually beneficial basis. Then we can have fixed options contracts for sudden temperature drops ... Our contractual commitments are sacred for us," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).The prices for natural gas have been going up in the European market over the past few months, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on energy prices in Europe. The president noted that Russian gas company Gazprom fulfilled its contractual obligations and assured partners that it will continue to do so, adding that it may also consider the possibility of increasing gas supplies.
russia
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314900_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_beb0ecf4ef40b067201a7f0640503d65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, russia, gazprom, europe, gas supplies, russian gas, energy crisis

Russia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says

22:29 GMT 08.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - Russia will consider agreeing on energy mechanisms for emergencies with the European Union on a fair and mutually beneficial basis given the current crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"Taking into account the experience of the current crisis and what used to happen in the past, we can probably agree on mechanisms for emergencies, if they are fair and are created on a mutually beneficial basis. Then we can have fixed options contracts for sudden temperature drops ... Our contractual commitments are sacred for us," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).
The need for closer systemic cooperation on energy between the EU and Moscow has become more evident now, when prices in the fossil fuels market have skyrocketed, especially in the natural gas market, and Europe has faced a surge in the cost of electric power, Lavrov added.
The prices for natural gas have been going up in the European market over the past few months, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on energy prices in Europe. The president noted that Russian gas company Gazprom fulfilled its contractual obligations and assured partners that it will continue to do so, adding that it may also consider the possibility of increasing gas supplies.
1100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:29 GMTRussia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says
22:25 GMTSuspected Nazi Camp Guard Dies Aged 96 in Bavaria
22:12 GMTUS to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
22:02 GMTUS Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet
21:50 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Prohibit Mid-Intercourse Condom Removal Known as 'Stealthing'
21:43 GMTTrump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'
21:35 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Says Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows to Testify, Bannon Refuses
21:30 GMTUS Stocks Drop But Eke Out Weekly Gain After Mixed Jobs Report for September
21:20 GMTMussolini's Granddaughter Gets Majority of Votes in Rome's Elections, Causes Uproar
21:06 GMTOver 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
20:26 GMTVirginia Republicans Seize on Parental Rights in Weeks of Final Race
20:12 GMTHere We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service
20:03 GMT5 Injured After Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan - Reports
19:14 GMT‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
19:14 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
19:03 GMTWestern Europe May Not Weather the Winter Without Russian Gas
18:58 GMTUS Beefs Up Illegal Syria Presence With More Arms, Supplies as Biden Renews Executive Order
18:51 GMT'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
18:47 GMTWhat Does USS Connecticut's Mysterious Collision Say About Pentagon's Strategy in South China Sea?
18:34 GMTGlobal Corporate Tax Rate Deal Agreed On by Over a Hundred Countries