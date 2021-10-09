Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/complete-blackout-in-lebanon-as-two-biggest-power-stations-reportedly-shut-down-over-fuel-shortage-1089791854.html
Complete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
Complete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
Lebanon's power outage caused by a shortage of fuel is set to continue for several days, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing official sources. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T11:31+0000
2021-10-09T12:14+0000
middle east
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089792492_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_98716ab13da9a2da6ebdf12a8581297b.jpg
The two biggest power stations in Lebanon have stopped working due to the shortage of fuel, reportedly leaving the Middle Eastern country in complete darkness.According to Sky News, energy production at the al Zahrani and the Deir Ammar power stations dropped to below 200 megawatts.Electricité du Liban (EDL), the country's electricity company, is reportedly trying to come up with a solution for the problem and manually restart the public network.The company is trying to solve the issues in the absence of the EDL's national control centre, which was severely damaged in last year's deadly Beirut port explosion that claimed at least 218 lives, injured over 7,000, and left more than half of the capital's infrastructure damaged.In late September, EDL warned about the risk of a complete power outage prompted by the fuel shortage, saying that it is out of options to tackle the issue. Lebanon has suffered massive economic problems due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the devastating explosion in the port of the capital Beirut. The crisis has prompted the shortage of fuel, further leading to a lack of gasoline for automobiles and diesel for power generators, causing outages to become the new normal in the country.As Lebanon continues to be mired in a massive economic crisis, energy ministers from other Middle Eastern countries have reportedly agreed to deliver Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity to the nation via Syria.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/iran-ready-to-sell-fuel-to-lebanese-govt-after-hezbollah-secures-emergency-supplies---report-1089219505.html
AdChoices The Independent Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State Via AP news wire 1 hour ago Comments | 12 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell review – to the dark heart of desire Classical home listening: Steven Isserlis, Beatrice Rana and more The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press there would be no cooperation with Washington on goin
NO COOPERATION IN GOING AFTER AMERICAN ENEMIES
3
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089792492_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5195e23354e3c76c218f02acd705200f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, lebanon

Complete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage

11:31 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 09.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM CHALHOUBA picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks," EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel.
A picture taken on July 10, 2021 shows the Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. - A major power station in Lebanon is to resume operations tomorrow, two days after it ground to a halt due to a lack of fuel at a time of constant power cuts and economic collapse. Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after the entire cargo aboard the tanker is unloaded into its tanks, EDL said in a statement. The state electricity company did not refer to Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / IBRAHIM CHALHOUB
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Lebanon's power outage caused by a shortage of fuel is set to continue for several days, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing official sources.
The two biggest power stations in Lebanon have stopped working due to the shortage of fuel, reportedly leaving the Middle Eastern country in complete darkness.
"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days," the official source told Reuters.
According to Sky News, energy production at the al Zahrani and the Deir Ammar power stations dropped to below 200 megawatts.
Electricité du Liban (EDL), the country's electricity company, is reportedly trying to come up with a solution for the problem and manually restart the public network.
The company is trying to solve the issues in the absence of the EDL's national control centre, which was severely damaged in last year's deadly Beirut port explosion that claimed at least 218 lives, injured over 7,000, and left more than half of the capital's infrastructure damaged.
In late September, EDL warned about the risk of a complete power outage prompted by the fuel shortage, saying that it is out of options to tackle the issue.
Lebanon has suffered massive economic problems due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the devastating explosion in the port of the capital Beirut. The crisis has prompted the shortage of fuel, further leading to a lack of gasoline for automobiles and diesel for power generators, causing outages to become the new normal in the country.
A woman throws flower petals and rice as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil drive in al-Ain village, in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Iran Says Ready to Sell Fuel to Lebanese Gov't After Hezbollah Secured Emergency Supplies - Report
20 September, 00:45 GMT
As Lebanon continues to be mired in a massive economic crisis, energy ministers from other Middle Eastern countries have reportedly agreed to deliver Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity to the nation via Syria.
110051
Discuss
Popular comments
AdChoices The Independent Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State Via AP news wire 1 hour ago Comments | 12 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell review – to the dark heart of desire Classical home listening: Steven Isserlis, Beatrice Rana and more The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press there would be no cooperation with Washington on goin
LLINDADREW
9 October, 14:36 GMT
000000
NO COOPERATION IN GOING AFTER AMERICAN ENEMIES
LLINDADREW
9 October, 14:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?
12:05 GMTRaging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
11:31 GMTComplete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
11:16 GMT6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
10:57 GMTUK National Space Strategy: Minister Wants Domestically-Made Satellites to Compete With US, China
10:53 GMTDead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo
10:21 GMTSix People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage, Reports Suggest
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88
08:27 GMTChina's Reunification With Taiwan 'Will Definitely Be Fulfilled', Xi Jinping Says as Tensions Grow
08:23 GMTFlights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
08:18 GMTPutin's Announcement on Increased Gas Supplies to EU Gesture of Cooperation, Professor Says
07:51 GMTDanish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls Her Visit to India a 'Milestone for Bilateral Ties' - Video
07:40 GMTUK Businesses Urge Government to Deal With Energy Prices or Face Shutdowns and Chaos, Report Says
06:36 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says
06:18 GMTEnd of 'Sausage War'? EU Reportedly Mulls Lifting Number of Northern Ireland Border Checks