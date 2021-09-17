Act of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
21:51 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 22:23 GMT 17.09.2021)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – An act of sabotage, which hit a gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, has resulted in a power outage in Damascus, Syrian Minister of Energy Ghassan Zamil said.
"The electricity in Damascus has been cut off over an act of sabotage that hit the gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, resulting in the suspension of operation of the local power station," Zamil told the SANA news agency on late Friday.
Explosive device this evening blew up a gas pipeline leading to a power plant in Damascus.Which caused a power outage across the country. pic.twitter.com/04XMJblHR5— ZOKA (@200_zoka) September 17, 2021
The minister added that repair teams were working at the site and the power would be restored within an hour.
Electricity has returned to Damascus. According to the Ministry of Electricity, it will return to the other provinces one by one in the upcoming few hours. pic.twitter.com/wMjlV9VMgc— Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) September 17, 2021
Pictures reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident have been shared by SANA.
First photos from the attack scene. As in previous similar attacks, just enough damage to take the pipeline out for a few hours. This was a message. pic.twitter.com/SHX4OteZM0— Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) September 17, 2021
The minister did not state who or what group may have been behind the attack.
According to media reports, an explosion was heard in southern Damascus just as the second batch of tankers carrying Iranian fuel was crossing Syria for crisis-hit Lebanon. Hezbollah reportedly arranged the shipments to address a dramatic fuel shortage in the country.
The shipments have been opposed by Western countries, primarily, the US, where Hezbollah was added to the list of terrorist organizations, while any nation that buys Iranian oil is a target for US sanctions.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Washington of creating the economic crisis in Lebanon.