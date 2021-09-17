Registration was successful!
International
Ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84

Act of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
Act of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – An act of sabotage, which hit a gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, has resulted in a power outage in Damascus, Syrian Minister of Energy... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
"The electricity in Damascus has been cut off over an act of sabotage that hit the gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, resulting in the suspension of operation of the local power station," Zamil told the SANA news agency on late Friday.The minister added that repair teams were working at the site and the power would be restored within an hour.Pictures reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident have been shared by SANA.The minister did not state who or what group may have been behind the attack.According to media reports, an explosion was heard in southern Damascus just as the second batch of tankers carrying Iranian fuel was crossing Syria for crisis-hit Lebanon. Hezbollah reportedly arranged the shipments to address a dramatic fuel shortage in the country.The shipments have been opposed by Western countries, primarily, the US, where Hezbollah was added to the list of terrorist organizations, while any nation that buys Iranian oil is a target for US sanctions.Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Washington of creating the economic crisis in Lebanon.
syria, gas pipeline, sabotage, damascus, lebanon, attack, economic crisis, fuel shortage

Act of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says

21:51 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 22:23 GMT 17.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the photo bankA view of Damascus from Qasioun Mountain
A view of Damascus from Qasioun Mountain - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – An act of sabotage, which hit a gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, has resulted in a power outage in Damascus, Syrian Minister of Energy Ghassan Zamil said.
"The electricity in Damascus has been cut off over an act of sabotage that hit the gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, resulting in the suspension of operation of the local power station," Zamil told the SANA news agency on late Friday.
The minister added that repair teams were working at the site and the power would be restored within an hour.
Pictures reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident have been shared by SANA.
The minister did not state who or what group may have been behind the attack.
According to media reports, an explosion was heard in southern Damascus just as the second batch of tankers carrying Iranian fuel was crossing Syria for crisis-hit Lebanon. Hezbollah reportedly arranged the shipments to address a dramatic fuel shortage in the country.
The shipments have been opposed by Western countries, primarily, the US, where Hezbollah was added to the list of terrorist organizations, while any nation that buys Iranian oil is a target for US sanctions.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Washington of creating the economic crisis in Lebanon.
000004
