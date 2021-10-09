Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/college-music-professor-reportedly-steps-down-after-showing-students-blackface-othello-1089801654.html
College Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
College Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
Sheng was accused of rendering the classroom an “unsafe“ space when he screened the 1965 version of Shakespeare's Othello in class as part of a lesson to “show... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T22:37+0000
2021-10-09T22:37+0000
hollywood
us
racism
movie
professor
viral
college
blackface
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089590212_0:146:1920:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_c567a11a96964f2b076fb15628903b73.jpg
A renowned University of Michigan professor who has taught at the school since 1995 has been removed from his post after a student complained about him showing the 1965 film Othello starring Oscar-nominated acting legend Laurence Olivier in blackface, US media reported.Sheng, who has been at the university for 26 years, apologized for making his students feel uncomfortable, and recalled a list of occasions when he had worked with 'people of color' throughout his career in an effort to support diversity.Students loudly rejected his apology, reportedly demanding that the university fire him. As the administration looks into the matter, Sheng has stepped down from his role for the time being, which students considered 'the bare minimum’ that the professor should do.According to a report, Olivia Cook, a freshman student, said she thought there was something ”strange” about the film after noticing the blackface portrayal played by Academy Award winner Olivier.“I was stunned,” Cook told The Michigan Daily.“In such a school that preaches diversity and making sure that they understand the history of people of color in America, I was shocked Sheng would show something like this in something that's supposed to be a safe space.”Blackface portrayal is considered by many to be akin to a racial caricature.David Leonard, chair of Washington State University’s department of critical culture, gender, and race studies, explained ‘blackface’ in his 2012 Huffington Post essay, "Just Say No To blackface: Neo Minstrelsy and the Power to Dehumanize," as a “part of a history of dehumanization, of denied citizenship, and of efforts to excuse and justify state violence.”The movie, which was only shown for two days after receiving backlash from American critics for Oliver’s blackface, later received eight Oscar nominations.Addressing his preliminary apology, Sheng reportedly acknowledged that his response could have been better.Bright Sheng, who teaches composition at the University of Michigan, was born in Shanghai, China in 1955. He is known to be a widely celebrated musician, pianist, composer and conductor. Sheng has earned many honors for his music and compositions, including a MacArthur "genius" Fellowship in 2001, and has twice been a runner-up finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/wait-again-new-photo-of-trudeau-wearing-blackface-emerges-on-social-media-1089223015.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089590212_46:0:1874:1371_1920x0_80_0_0_fb1483a97f1812107060ea603a0d45e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hollywood, us, racism, movie, professor, viral, college, blackface

College Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello

22:37 GMT 09.10.2021
© Photo : Public DomainLecture hall
Lecture hall - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© Photo : Public Domain
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Sheng was accused of rendering the classroom an “unsafe“ space when he screened the 1965 version of Shakespeare's Othello in class as part of a lesson to “show how the opera composer Giuseppe Verdi had adapted Shakespeare’s play into an opera.” In the film, Laurence Olivier, a white actor, wore blackface to portray the protagonist Othello.
A renowned University of Michigan professor who has taught at the school since 1995 has been removed from his post after a student complained about him showing the 1965 film Othello starring Oscar-nominated acting legend Laurence Olivier in blackface, US media reported.
Sheng, who has been at the university for 26 years, apologized for making his students feel uncomfortable, and recalled a list of occasions when he had worked with 'people of color' throughout his career in an effort to support diversity.
Students loudly rejected his apology, reportedly demanding that the university fire him. As the administration looks into the matter, Sheng has stepped down from his role for the time being, which students considered 'the bare minimum’ that the professor should do.
According to a report, Olivia Cook, a freshman student, said she thought there was something ”strange” about the film after noticing the blackface portrayal played by Academy Award winner Olivier.
“I was stunned,” Cook told The Michigan Daily.
“In such a school that preaches diversity and making sure that they understand the history of people of color in America, I was shocked Sheng would show something like this in something that's supposed to be a safe space.”
Blackface portrayal is considered by many to be akin to a racial caricature.
David Leonard, chair of Washington State University’s department of critical culture, gender, and race studies, explained ‘blackface’ in his 2012 Huffington Post essay, "Just Say No To blackface: Neo Minstrelsy and the Power to Dehumanize," as a “part of a history of dehumanization, of denied citizenship, and of efforts to excuse and justify state violence.”

“Blackface is never a neutral form of entertainment, but an incredibly loaded site for the production of damaging stereotypes...the same stereotypes that undergird individual and state violence, American racism, and centuries worth of injustice.”

The movie, which was only shown for two days after receiving backlash from American critics for Oliver’s blackface, later received eight Oscar nominations.
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs his fingers through his hair after getting off his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada September 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Wait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
20 September, 03:16 GMT
Addressing his preliminary apology, Sheng reportedly acknowledged that his response could have been better.
“In my formal apology letter to the entire composition division … I merely attempt to say that I don’t discriminate in retrospect, maybe I ought to have apologized for my mistake solely.”
Bright Sheng, who teaches composition at the University of Michigan, was born in Shanghai, China in 1955. He is known to be a widely celebrated musician, pianist, composer and conductor. Sheng has earned many honors for his music and compositions, including a MacArthur "genius" Fellowship in 2001, and has twice been a runner-up finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
000112
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:37 GMTCollege Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
22:23 GMTInfamous Pegasus Spyware No Longer Able to Infect UK Phone Numbers - Report
21:53 GMTPlane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
21:07 GMTWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
20:45 GMTHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
20:40 GMT'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
20:17 GMTRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
19:54 GMTRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
19:36 GMTIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
19:36 GMTLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
19:36 GMTCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
19:15 GMTUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
19:12 GMTTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
18:58 GMT'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory