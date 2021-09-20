Registration was successful!
International

Wait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
A previously unseen picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup has been shared on Twitter.The photo appears to be taken at an Arabian Night-themed gala back in 2001. The picture drew international media reaction in 2019, when it was published in Time magazine, triggering a huge scandal over accusations of racism.What's interesting, the new picture emerged just on the eve of the federal election in Canada.Following the 2019 scandal, accusations of racism and hypercriticism became a reality for the Canadian politician. According to a recent poll conducted by The Postmedia-Leger, Trudeau's image has been tarnished dramatically as many Canadians participating in the survey agreed with an assertion of that he appeared "angry", disrespectful and cynical during the 2021 election campaign.
Asya Geydarova
Asya Geydarova
Wait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media

03:16 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIOCanada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs his fingers through his hair after getting off his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada September 19, 2021.
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs his fingers through his hair after getting off his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada September 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
Asya Geydarova
Editor
It appears that the embarrassing blackface and brownface scandal will long ghost the Canadian premier, who is now facing a snap election he called in August in the hopes of his Liberal Party winning a majority in the House of Commons.
A previously unseen picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup has been shared on Twitter.
The photo appears to be taken at an Arabian Night-themed gala back in 2001. The picture drew international media reaction in 2019, when it was published in Time magazine, triggering a huge scandal over accusations of racism.
What's interesting, the new picture emerged just on the eve of the federal election in Canada.
Following the 2019 scandal, accusations of racism and hypercriticism became a reality for the Canadian politician. According to a recent poll conducted by The Postmedia-Leger, Trudeau's image has been tarnished dramatically as many Canadians participating in the survey agreed with an assertion of that he appeared "angry", disrespectful and cynical during the 2021 election campaign.
© 2021 Sputnik.
