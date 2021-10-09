Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/biden-applauds-employees-quitting-over-vaccine-mandates-1089780566.html
Biden Applauds Employees Quitting Over Vaccine Mandates
Biden Applauds Employees Quitting Over Vaccine Mandates
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Los Angeles sheriff refusing to enforce a vaccine mandate, and Elon Musk saying Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas.
Biden Applauds Employees Quitting Over Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Los Angeles sheriff refusing to enforce a vaccine mandate, and Elon Musk saying Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas.
GUESTAlexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Henry Jackson Society, Edward Snowden, and The Military-Industrial ComplexTaylor Hudak - Journalist &amp; Editor with AcTVism Munich | Protest at Belmarsh Prison, Assange Kidnapping Plot, and Craig MurrayIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris about the Vault 7 materials, Russia giving Edward Snowden asylum, and British media coverage of the Assange kidnapping plot. Alexander talked about the upcoming appeal hearing for Julain Assange and how the Yahoo report might be used in court. Alexander discussed the Evergrande situation in China and how this will affect the Chinese market.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about the US intelligence community, Wikileaks, and Mike Pompeo. Taylor spoke on the recent arrest of Sigurdur Thordarson in Iceland and his involvement in the Assange case. Taylor talked about the Yahoo report on Julian Assange and Mike Pompeo's response.We also touch upon coronavirus vaccine mandates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden Applauds Employees Quitting Over Vaccine Mandates

08:53 GMT 09.10.2021
Biden Applauds Employees Quitting Over Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Los Angeles sheriff refusing to enforce a vaccine mandate, and Elon Musk saying Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas.
GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Henry Jackson Society, Edward Snowden, and The Military-Industrial Complex
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Protest at Belmarsh Prison, Assange Kidnapping Plot, and Craig Murray
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris about the Vault 7 materials, Russia giving Edward Snowden asylum, and British media coverage of the Assange kidnapping plot. Alexander talked about the upcoming appeal hearing for Julain Assange and how the Yahoo report might be used in court. Alexander discussed the Evergrande situation in China and how this will affect the Chinese market.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about the US intelligence community, Wikileaks, and Mike Pompeo. Taylor spoke on the recent arrest of Sigurdur Thordarson in Iceland and his involvement in the Assange case. Taylor talked about the Yahoo report on Julian Assange and Mike Pompeo's response.
We also touch upon coronavirus vaccine mandates.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
