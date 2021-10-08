https://sputniknews.com/20211008/veteran-south-korean-pop-rock-stars-cnblue-get-set-for-their-comeback-1089767242.html

Veteran South Korean Pop Rock Stars CNBLUE Get Set for Their Comeback

Veteran South Korean Pop Rock Stars CNBLUE Get Set for Their Comeback

Just as wine improves with age, these K-Pop rockers have simply got better and better since their debut in the dim and distant past.

FNC Entertainment released a poster on 8 October for CNBLUE's ninth mini-album through the band's official Twitter account. Previously, fans were teased by a spoiler video of the band's members in fancy cowboy hats. The band comprising Jung Yong-hwa as main vocalist, Kang Min-hyuk on drums and Lee Jung-shin on bass, have been delighting fans since they were founded all those years ago in 2009 although the trio have had a slight hiatus as the boys took time out to do their military service.The teaser for their latest album has piqued the interest of K-Pop fans with the dramatic explosion of gunshot at the end.CNBLUE released their eighth mini-album 'RE-CODE' in November last year and topped the iTunes 'Album Chart' in 10 different regions, proving their talents are still shining on the Korean stage. This ninth mini-album 'Wanted' is set to drop on 20 October. Fans, known by the name BOICE, have shown on Twitter how thrilled they are at the prospect of a new album from this celebrated group of talented performers.

