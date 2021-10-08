Veteran South Korean Pop Rock Stars CNBLUE Get Set for Their Comeback

FNC Entertainment released a poster on 8 October for CNBLUE's ninth mini-album through the band's official Twitter account. Previously, fans were teased by a spoiler video of the band's members in fancy cowboy hats. The band comprising Jung Yong-hwa as main vocalist, Kang Min-hyuk on drums and Lee Jung-shin on bass, have been delighting fans since they were founded all those years ago in 2009 although the trio have had a slight hiatus as the boys took time out to do their military service.The teaser for their latest album has piqued the interest of K-Pop fans with the dramatic explosion of gunshot at the end.CNBLUE released their eighth mini-album 'RE-CODE' in November last year and topped the iTunes 'Album Chart' in 10 different regions, proving their talents are still shining on the Korean stage. This ninth mini-album 'Wanted' is set to drop on 20 October. Fans, known by the name BOICE, have shown on Twitter how thrilled they are at the prospect of a new album from this celebrated group of talented performers.
