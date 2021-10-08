Registration was successful!
Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU, Prime Minister Says
Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU, Prime Minister Says
Poland's constitutional court ruled earlier that national law had primacy over EU law in areas where they contradicted each other, putting the country on a... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
Poland does not plan to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as opposition forces and authorities keep accusing each other of seeking the withdrawal.According to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court "confirmed what literally follows from the content of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, namely, that constitutional law has superiority over other sources of law".Recently, the opposition and the authorities in Poland have mutually accused each other of wanting to withdraw the country from the European Union. On Thursday evening, the Constitutional Court of the republic decided on the supremacy of the Polish Constitution over EU law.
I never thought that Poles are Europeans or Poland is part of Europe. I thought it is the East Baltic like Latvia and Georgia, etc.
It seems like the Polish want to have their cake and eat it. It was clearly stated when they signed up to join the EU that the EU Court supercedes their highest national court. They have two choices right now, either shut up and accept it like all other member states accept it or get out
europe, poland, european union

Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU, Prime Minister Says

06:48 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 08.10.2021)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after their meeting in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, September 11, 2021
Poland's constitutional court ruled earlier that national law had primacy over EU law in areas where they contradicted each other, putting the country on a collision course with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.
Poland does not plan to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as opposition forces and authorities keep accusing each other of seeking the withdrawal.
"The accession of Poland and the countries of Central Europe to the European Union is one of the most important events of recent decades. Both for us and for the EU itself. We all won on this. Therefore, I clearly say: Poland's place is and will be in the European family of peoples," Morawiecki posted on Facebook.
According to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court "confirmed what literally follows from the content of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, namely, that constitutional law has superiority over other sources of law".
"We have the same rights as other nations. We want these laws to be respected. We are not some uninvited guest in the EU and therefore we do not agree to be regarded as a second-class country. We want a community of respect," Morawiecki continued.
Recently, the opposition and the authorities in Poland have mutually accused each other of wanting to withdraw the country from the European Union. On Thursday evening, the Constitutional Court of the republic decided on the supremacy of the Polish Constitution over EU law.
I never thought that Poles are Europeans or Poland is part of Europe. I thought it is the East Baltic like Latvia and Georgia, etc.
It seems like the Polish want to have their cake and eat it. It was clearly stated when they signed up to join the EU that the EU Court supercedes their highest national court. They have two choices right now, either shut up and accept it like all other member states accept it or get out
