Poland Claims Russia And Belarus Behind 'Well-Directed Action' to Send Migrants Over EU Border

Poland Claims Russia And Belarus Behind 'Well-Directed Action' to Send Migrants Over EU Border

Four people were found dead at the weekend close to border between Poland and Belarus, with exhaustion and hypothermia to blame. Seven other migrants stuck in... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

Poland has accused Russia and Belarus of encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan to head for the European Union - especially Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.Morawiecki, who blamed visa-free travel from the Middle East and Africa, said up to 7,000 migrants had been seen approaching or crossing the border since the start of August.But he produced no evidence that Belarus and Russia were deliberately encouraging migrants to come to Minsk and Moscow in the hope they will travel on to EU countries.The governments of Belarus and Russia have not commented yet on the claim.Morawiecki claimed it was a “hybrid war” launched by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for EU sanctions. The Polish prime minister claimed illegal immigration to the EU was a form of “pressure.”Earlier this monthб Poland took the exceptional step of banning journalists and any other non-residents from visiting the border area.It was the first time such a measure has been deployed since the fall of the communism in Poland.The Polish government has sent 1,500 troops to the border and also begun work on a barbed wire fence along the frontier.EU governments imposed sanctions on Belarus after protests erupted there last year following Lukashenko’s victory over Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, who wanted to realign Minsk away from its traditional ally, Moscow.Tsikhanouskaya, who now lives in self-imposed exile in Warsaw, met US President Joe Biden at the White House in July.

Joseph1986 It's a shame that nato countries doesn't want to take responsability for the destruction they do abroad and war crimes they commit. The interesting thing that's makes everybody with common sense to laugh is that they consider t hemselves 0

Joseph1986 As democracies 🤣🤣🤣🤣 0

