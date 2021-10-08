Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/mainstream-media-bring-up-hunter-biden-1089754079.html
Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden
Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Senate reaching a deal on the... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T11:26+0000
2021-10-08T11:26+0000
radio
us
the backstory
marijuana
infrastructure bill
military budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089754155_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e183fba558277dfa822d29502eb30943.jpg
Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Senate reaching a deal on the short-term debt hike into December, and the US DOJ forming teams to crack down on crypto crimes.
GUESTAdam Eidinger - Activist and Organizer for Marijuana Legalization | Demonstrations on Capitol Hill, McMillan Park, and Joe Biden on MarijuanaJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Infrastructure Bill, Debt Ceiling, and The Military BudgetIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Adam Eidinger about the federal legalization of marijuana, lower participation in DC protests, and Senate votes on marijuana legislation. Adam spoke about the effects the January 6th riot has had on protests on Capitol Hill and the attitude of Capitol Hill police. Adam discussed the work he's been involved in and the hostile stance on marijuana from the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about bipartisan work on infrastructure, medicare, and the funding of government policies. Joel talked about the debt ceiling and Mitch McConnell as the minority leader. Joel spoke on the need for campaign funding reform and the lack of punishment for corrupt officials in America.Also, Hunter Biden is back in the news this week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089754155_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12a964baecbe66ab161bd4885106726a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, us, the backstory, аудио, marijuana, infrastructure bill, military budget

Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden

11:26 GMT 08.10.2021
Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Senate reaching a deal on the short-term debt hike into December, and the US DOJ forming teams to crack down on crypto crimes.
GUEST
Adam Eidinger - Activist and Organizer for Marijuana Legalization | Demonstrations on Capitol Hill, McMillan Park, and Joe Biden on Marijuana
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Infrastructure Bill, Debt Ceiling, and The Military Budget
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Adam Eidinger about the federal legalization of marijuana, lower participation in DC protests, and Senate votes on marijuana legislation. Adam spoke about the effects the January 6th riot has had on protests on Capitol Hill and the attitude of Capitol Hill police. Adam discussed the work he's been involved in and the hostile stance on marijuana from the Biden administration.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about bipartisan work on infrastructure, medicare, and the funding of government policies. Joel talked about the debt ceiling and Mitch McConnell as the minority leader. Joel spoke on the need for campaign funding reform and the lack of punishment for corrupt officials in America.
Also, Hunter Biden is back in the news this week.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover
11:32 GMTIndian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
11:30 GMTPakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
11:28 GMTIndian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
11:25 GMTConfusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
11:13 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
10:47 GMTEU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal
10:45 GMTRussia’s Space Chief Warns Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Hijack Cruise Missiles Mid-Flight
10:03 GMTUp to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
09:58 GMTKremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon
09:02 GMT2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
08:56 GMTUK Gov’t Accused of 'Disgraceful Cover-Up' of 2016 Report Warning of Pandemic Response Shortcomings
08:47 GMTUK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines
08:43 GMTPart of Residential Building Collapses in Georgia’s Batumi, Reports Say
08:30 GMTFrench Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack Against EU
08:07 GMTNo Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
07:51 GMTOutrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria
07:41 GMTChina Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters