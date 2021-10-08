https://sputniknews.com/20211008/mainstream-media-bring-up-hunter-biden-1089754079.html

Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Senate reaching a deal on the... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

Mainstream Media Bring Up Hunter Biden On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Senate reaching a deal on the short-term debt hike into December, and the US DOJ forming teams to crack down on crypto crimes.

GUESTAdam Eidinger - Activist and Organizer for Marijuana Legalization | Demonstrations on Capitol Hill, McMillan Park, and Joe Biden on MarijuanaJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Infrastructure Bill, Debt Ceiling, and The Military BudgetIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Adam Eidinger about the federal legalization of marijuana, lower participation in DC protests, and Senate votes on marijuana legislation. Adam spoke about the effects the January 6th riot has had on protests on Capitol Hill and the attitude of Capitol Hill police. Adam discussed the work he's been involved in and the hostile stance on marijuana from the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about bipartisan work on infrastructure, medicare, and the funding of government policies. Joel talked about the debt ceiling and Mitch McConnell as the minority leader. Joel spoke on the need for campaign funding reform and the lack of punishment for corrupt officials in America.Also, Hunter Biden is back in the news this week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

