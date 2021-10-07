Registration was successful!
South Korea's Park Hyung-sik Spreads a Little Happiness As He Returns to TV With Thriller
South Korea's Park Hyung-sik Spreads a Little Happiness As He Returns to TV With Thriller
This is the actor's first appearance on screen since 2019, when he took a break from his career to do his mandatory military service.
South Korean tvN channel unveiled on 7 October the advertising poster for its forthcoming thriller 'Happiness', starring Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik. The poster shows the starring couple staring at the window in an obvious state of perturbation and horror as the others in the apartment struggle to escape. 'Happiness' is an apocalyptic thriller that depicts the lives of those who have been stuck in an apartment in the near future. Society has been attacked by a virulent disease and the inhabitants of the building strive to survive by founding an isolated society. The director Ahn Gil-ho and writer Han Sang-woon are expected this time to take the psychological thriller genre to a whole new level. The two have already worked together on the TV series 'Watcher ' in 2019 and Ahn Gil-ho has also dazzled audiences with such hits as 'Record of Youth' (2020), 'Memories of the Alhambra' (2018) and 'Rooftop Prince' (2012). K-Drama fans have high hopes of the synergy between 34-year-old actress Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik, 29, whose return to acting has been eagerly awaited for the past two years.
This is the actor's first appearance on screen since 2019, when he took a break from his career to do his mandatory military service.
South Korean tvN channel unveiled on 7 October the advertising poster for its forthcoming thriller 'Happiness', starring Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik.
The poster shows the starring couple staring at the window in an obvious state of perturbation and horror as the others in the apartment struggle to escape.
'Happiness' is an apocalyptic thriller that depicts the lives of those who have been stuck in an apartment in the near future. Society has been attacked by a virulent disease and the inhabitants of the building strive to survive by founding an isolated society.
The director Ahn Gil-ho and writer Han Sang-woon are expected this time to take the psychological thriller genre to a whole new level. The two have already worked together on the TV series 'Watcher ' in 2019 and Ahn Gil-ho has also dazzled audiences with such hits as 'Record of Youth' (2020), 'Memories of the Alhambra' (2018) and 'Rooftop Prince' (2012).
K-Drama fans have high hopes of the synergy between 34-year-old actress Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik, 29, whose return to acting has been eagerly awaited for the past two years.
