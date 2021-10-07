Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/manager-of-fund-owning-israeli-pegasus-spyware-firm-reportedly-awaiting-sensitive-info-clearance-1089733594.html
Manager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance
Manager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance
Following a long-running dispute between the founding partners of Novalpina Capital, whose fund took over Israeli spyware company NSO Group in 2019, in the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T09:00+0000
2021-10-07T09:00+0000
united arab emirates
news
world
israel
spyware
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083434279_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_715923cc5e1ccbc9808430607616e0a7.jpg
Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a US consulting firm that took over management of the fund owning a majority stake in Israeli spyware maker, NSO Group, in late July, is still awaiting clearance from the Israeli government to receive any sensitive information, reported The Guardian. NSO Group Technologies (NSO standing for Niv, Shalev and Omri, the names of the company's founders), an Israeli technology firm known for its proprietary spyware Pegasus, is regulated by the Israeli Defence Ministry, with details about the company’s government clients and internal investigations classified. The American consulting firm has reportedly not yet been to Israel to visit NSO’s headquarters. BRG, a global consulting firm that helps organisations manage disputes and investigations, was picked by a group of public investors to take over management of the fund from Novalpina Capital in July. The London-based private equity company previously managed the fund and controlled NSO’s board after it led the acquisition of NSO Group in 2019. BRG is believed to have recently met with managers of other portfolio companies owned by the fund that was previously controlled by Novalpina. The group also purportedly met with Omri Lavie, an NSO co-founder who is based in the US. Meanwhile, Gunter Schmid, a senior adviser to Novalpina who was serving as chair of NSO’s governance, risk and compliance committee (GRCC), recently submitted his resignation, writes the outlet. The GRCC oversees NSO’s adherence to human rights policies and probes complaints of abuse. Pegasus Project The decision to transfer management of the fund to BRG had come in the wake of a reported boardroom rift between three financiers - co-founders of the Novalpina Capital private equity fund, who upon acquiring NSO Group in 2019 had vowed to do “whatever is necessary” to ensure the would establish “a new model for public transparency”, described as “wholly without precedent within the cybersecurity industry”. Reports of internal strife at Novalpina came in the wake of publication of the Pegasus project, an investigation into NSO by a consortium of 17 news outlets that included the Guardian. While the Israeli technology firm NSO Group claims that its product is used by governments worldwide solely to conduct legitimate investigations into terrorism and crime, the investigation claimed that Pegasus software was used by countries to spy on each other as well as their own citizens. Pegasus software, once installed on a phone, is able to harvest information and extract files from SMS messages, emails, as well as call and internet browsing histories. It can also transform a mobile phone into a remote listening device. Traces of Pegasus snooping software have recently been discovered on the mobile phones of five incumbent French cabinet members, according to a report by the investigative website Mediapart. The French outlet reported that the phone of at least one member of President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic team also contained traces of Pegagus. The investigative journal did not reveal which country spied on the officials, but previously French newspaper Le Monde wrote that Moroccan intelligence used the software to spy on President Macron and his cabinet. Rabat has categorically denied the report.Denying all allegations, NSO says it conducts thorough investigations of allegations of misuse when it receives “credible information”. The decision to transfer management of the fund that owns NSO from Novalpina to BRG was reportedly influenced by Tobias Read, the treasurer of the state of Oregon, according to sources cited by the outlet. One of the largest investors in Novalpina Capital, the Oregon state employee pension fund had committed an estimated $233m to the private equity firm in 2017. Rachel Wray, the Oregon treasury spokesperson, was cited by AP as saying in August that Tobias Read was “concerned” about reporting around NSO and had been “involved” in discussions around the pension fund’s investment. Weighing in on the report that BRG not yet received clearance by Israel to access sensitive information pertaining to NSO, Wray was cited by The Guiardian as saying: There has not yet been any official statement on the report from BRG.
united arab emirates
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083434279_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df94bdddd344f7017a9e1a21a906f8d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united arab emirates, news, world, israel, spyware

Manager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance

09:00 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERIsraeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at "ISDEF 2019", an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019.
Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Following a long-running dispute between the founding partners of Novalpina Capital, whose fund took over Israeli spyware company NSO Group in 2019, in the wake of the publication of the Pegasus project, an American consulting firm, Berkeley Research Group (BRG), was selected to take over management of the fund in late July.
Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a US consulting firm that took over management of the fund owning a majority stake in Israeli spyware maker, NSO Group, in late July, is still awaiting clearance from the Israeli government to receive any sensitive information, reported The Guardian.
NSO Group Technologies (NSO standing for Niv, Shalev and Omri, the names of the company's founders), an Israeli technology firm known for its proprietary spyware Pegasus, is regulated by the Israeli Defence Ministry, with details about the company’s government clients and internal investigations classified.
© AP Photo / Daniella CheslowThe logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
© AP Photo / Daniella Cheslow
The American consulting firm has reportedly not yet been to Israel to visit NSO’s headquarters. BRG, a global consulting firm that helps organisations manage disputes and investigations, was picked by a group of public investors to take over management of the fund from Novalpina Capital in July.
The London-based private equity company previously managed the fund and controlled NSO’s board after it led the acquisition of NSO Group in 2019. BRG is believed to have recently met with managers of other portfolio companies owned by the fund that was previously controlled by Novalpina.
The group also purportedly met with Omri Lavie, an NSO co-founder who is based in the US. Meanwhile, Gunter Schmid, a senior adviser to Novalpina who was serving as chair of NSO’s governance, risk and compliance committee (GRCC), recently submitted his resignation, writes the outlet. The GRCC oversees NSO’s adherence to human rights policies and probes complaints of abuse.

Pegasus Project

The decision to transfer management of the fund to BRG had come in the wake of a reported boardroom rift between three financiers - co-founders of the Novalpina Capital private equity fund, who upon acquiring NSO Group in 2019 had vowed to do “whatever is necessary” to ensure the would establish “a new model for public transparency”, described as “wholly without precedent within the cybersecurity industry”.
Reports of internal strife at Novalpina came in the wake of publication of the Pegasus project, an investigation into NSO by a consortium of 17 news outlets that included the Guardian.
© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKEA man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020.
A man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
A man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020.
© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
While the Israeli technology firm NSO Group claims that its product is used by governments worldwide solely to conduct legitimate investigations into terrorism and crime, the investigation claimed that Pegasus software was used by countries to spy on each other as well as their own citizens.
Pegasus software, once installed on a phone, is able to harvest information and extract files from SMS messages, emails, as well as call and internet browsing histories. It can also transform a mobile phone into a remote listening device.
Traces of Pegasus snooping software have recently been discovered on the mobile phones of five incumbent French cabinet members, according to a report by the investigative website Mediapart. The French outlet reported that the phone of at least one member of President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic team also contained traces of Pegagus. The investigative journal did not reveal which country spied on the officials, but previously French newspaper Le Monde wrote that Moroccan intelligence used the software to spy on President Macron and his cabinet. Rabat has categorically denied the report.
Denying all allegations, NSO says it conducts thorough investigations of allegations of misuse when it receives “credible information”.
The decision to transfer management of the fund that owns NSO from Novalpina to BRG was reportedly influenced by Tobias Read, the treasurer of the state of Oregon, according to sources cited by the outlet. One of the largest investors in Novalpina Capital, the Oregon state employee pension fund had committed an estimated $233m to the private equity firm in 2017. Rachel Wray, the Oregon treasury spokesperson, was cited by AP as saying in August that Tobias Read was “concerned” about reporting around NSO and had been “involved” in discussions around the pension fund’s investment.
Weighing in on the report that BRG not yet received clearance by Israel to access sensitive information pertaining to NSO, Wray was cited by The Guiardian as saying:
“Treasury is one of many limited partners in this fund; as a limited partner, we do not control the investment decisions made by external managers at private equity funds.”
There has not yet been any official statement on the report from BRG.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:24 GMTSouth Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North
09:00 GMTManager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance
08:25 GMTUnvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
08:24 GMTChina Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'
08:22 GMTSputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
08:20 GMT‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
08:06 GMTSituation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
07:51 GMTLa Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
07:09 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit
07:09 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Crash By Almost 15%, Below $1,110 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Trading Data Shows
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism - Experts
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports