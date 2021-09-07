Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/german-authorities-reveal-they-secretly-used-nso-groups-spyware-reports-say-1088862204.html
German Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
German Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
German Authorities Revealed They Used NSO Group’s Spyware in Some Cases, Reports Say
2021-09-07T21:33+0000
2021-09-07T21:33+0000
spyware
nso group
federal criminal police office (bka)
data misuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a9a5761370de30a42b78ab8c523d3.jpg
The German federal agencies (BKA) secretly acquired the Pegasus spyware program, developed by the Israeli company NSO Group, to spy on suspects, the Die Zeit newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources in law enforcement.BKA reportedly signed a contract with the NSO Group, despite some “serious concerns from lawyers” about the misuse of software said to not only collect data, such as emails and contacts from personal iPhone and Android cell phones, but also provide access to microphones and cameras.According to the newspaper, German federal authorities first negotiated the Pegasus acquisition in 2017, and the program was implemented in 2019. Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court allowed surveillance on suspects' phones and computers only in special cases, as well as limited spy tools, and Pegasus was used “in a small number of cases,” sources said.A scandal erupted on 19 July, when a French non-profit organization, Forbidden Stories, and the human rights organization Amnesty International released information indicating that governments in dozens of countries had been regularly using Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance, which reportedly had covered approximately 50,000 phone numbers around the world.As Le Monde reported earlier, the Pegasus database could contain, among others, the private cell phone number of French President Emmanuel Macron, targeted by the Moroccan intelligence service, as well as the cell numbers of former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 other ministers.Pegasus, according to investigative results, was used to target some 600 politicians and officials, 65 businessmen, 85 human rights activists and over 180 journalists. Only about 1,000 number owners from different countries have been identified.The company claimed that it does not have access to the data collected by users of the spyware, and made an additional claim that Pegasus was developed to detect large-scale criminal activity and terrorism.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_34:0:1811:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_9164de5177860b0f6061f3df3e2a4bbd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spyware, nso group, federal criminal police office (bka), data misuse

German Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say

21:33 GMT 07.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Christian Lendl / German police officers
German police officers - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Christian Lendl /
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israeli cyberespionage firm NSO Group has stirred attention over the last month after investigative reports revealed that the company has been providing its flagship spyware product, Pegasus software, for use by governments to spy on journalists, activists, politicians and even other country's leaders.
The German federal agencies (BKA) secretly acquired the Pegasus spyware program, developed by the Israeli company NSO Group, to spy on suspects, the Die Zeit newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources in law enforcement.
BKA reportedly signed a contract with the NSO Group, despite some “serious concerns from lawyers” about the misuse of software said to not only collect data, such as emails and contacts from personal iPhone and Android cell phones, but also provide access to microphones and cameras.
According to the newspaper, German federal authorities first negotiated the Pegasus acquisition in 2017, and the program was implemented in 2019. Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court allowed surveillance on suspects' phones and computers only in special cases, as well as limited spy tools, and Pegasus was used “in a small number of cases,” sources said.
© REUTERS / STRINGERIsraeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at "ISDEF 2019", an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019.
Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at "ISDEF 2019", an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019.
© REUTERS / STRINGER
A scandal erupted on 19 July, when a French non-profit organization, Forbidden Stories, and the human rights organization Amnesty International released information indicating that governments in dozens of countries had been regularly using Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance, which reportedly had covered approximately 50,000 phone numbers around the world.
As Le Monde reported earlier, the Pegasus database could contain, among others, the private cell phone number of French President Emmanuel Macron, targeted by the Moroccan intelligence service, as well as the cell numbers of former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 other ministers.
Pegasus, according to investigative results, was used to target some 600 politicians and officials, 65 businessmen, 85 human rights activists and over 180 journalists. Only about 1,000 number owners from different countries have been identified.
The company claimed that it does not have access to the data collected by users of the spyware, and made an additional claim that Pegasus was developed to detect large-scale criminal activity and terrorism.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:50 GMTSoldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says
22:14 GMTHoward University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
21:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
21:51 GMTBiden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
21:44 GMTSalvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
21:38 GMT'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
21:33 GMTGerman Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
21:21 GMTTrump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
20:19 GMTSome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
19:57 GMTBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?