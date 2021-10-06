https://sputniknews.com/20211006/k-pop-boy-band-verivery-to-hold-first-us-tour-this-december-1089736947.html

VERIVERY plans to please American K-Pop fans by holding a US tour called "2021 VERIVERY 1st TOUR IN US", with their agency JellyFish Entertainment announcing it on October 6th. The group will give concerts for a total of 3 weeks: from 5-20 December. Because it is VERIVERY's first US concert tour since debuting in 2019, they are currently preparing for the live performances and will take all the necessary measures to prevent COVID-19. VERIVERY proved their place among famous K-Pop groups by entering Billboard's "World Digital Song Sales Chart" with their tracks "G.B.T.B" and "Get Away" from their 5th mini album last year. In addition, the magazine Forbes, praised VERIVERY for creating a sensation in the United States with "G.B.T.B". The group has also achieved remarkable results on global charts, including the top spot on the US iTunes album chart and K-Pop song charts with "TRIGGER" released in August. The 7-member group is also loved by audiences for their participation in writing and composing the tracks. US fans are thrilled with the news.

