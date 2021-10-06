Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/blinken-told-lavrov-return-to-jcpoa-deal-with-iran-to-become-pointless-soon-1089719396.html
Blinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon
Blinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon
WASHINGTON, October 6 (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
world
us
iran
nuclear deal
"Yes, we [Blinken and Lavrov] focused on the JCPOA," Blinken said during a press briefing at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development conference in Paris. "Given what Iran is doing with its nuclear program […],&nbsp; we are getting closer and closer to a point where simply returning to compliance with the JCPOA won't recapture the benefits of the agreement."Blinken reiterated that both Russia and the US are interested in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.Earlier in the day, following a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov said that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna as soon as possible.In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-national-security-adviser-jake-sullivan-says-diplomacy-is-best-way-to-stop-irans-nuclear-program-1089694872.html
This is massa israel speaking through their blinken quisling traitor.
1
Blinken is a jew and does the bidding of his brethren illegally occupying palestine. Of course the jews will do anthing to prevent the jcpoa to come into force a second time and probably paid the idiot trump a handsome amount for him to leave thexagreement. Jews really deserve to be sent into an everlasting diaspora!
1
2
world, us, iran, nuclear deal

Blinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon

17:14 GMT 06.10.2021
© AP Photo
In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 6 (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the progress made on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and noted that there was not much time left before a return to the original agreement becomes pointless.
“Yes, we [Blinken and Lavrov] focused on the JCPOA,” Blinken said during a press briefing at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development conference in Paris. “Given what Iran is doing with its nuclear program […],  we are getting closer and closer to a point where simply returning to compliance with the JCPOA won't recapture the benefits of the agreement.”
Blinken reiterated that both Russia and the US are interested in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.
Earlier in the day, following a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov said that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna as soon as possible.
US and Israeli flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
00:47 GMT
In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.
In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.
Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.
Discuss
Popular comments
This is massa israel speaking through their blinken quisling traitor.
vtvot tak
6 October, 20:34 GMT1
000000
Blinken is a jew and does the bidding of his brethren illegally occupying palestine. Of course the jews will do anthing to prevent the jcpoa to come into force a second time and probably paid the idiot trump a handsome amount for him to leave thexagreement. Jews really deserve to be sent into an everlasting diaspora!
mmandrake
6 October, 21:25 GMT1
000000
