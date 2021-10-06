Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-national-security-adviser-jake-sullivan-says-diplomacy-is-best-way-to-stop-irans-nuclear-program-1089694872.html
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Israel National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata, met on Tuesday to discuss Iran... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T00:47+0000
2021-10-06T00:46+0000
united states
israel
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/18/1082713579_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7873b3b79bdc3cb4f92f4d74d81f2531.jpg
The US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group was established in March, with Tuesday’s meeting being the first time the group has met in person. The group consists of members from the military, diplomatic, and intelligence communities from both countries.The most pressing topic was Sullivan and Hulata’s discussion over the US’ belief that the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is through diplomacy.Israel does not share the same sentiments in regards to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but has agreed to not campaign against the US re-engaging in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The JCPOA, an Obama-era agreement with Iran from 2015 that former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2018, allowed signatories to monitor and curtail Iran’s nuclear capabilities over a 15-year period. Israel has long opposed the agreement, because it allows Iran to develop some nuclear capabilities. While the US wants to reengage in negotiations with Iran, they haven’t lifted sanctions against the county and “are not going to pay upfront.”On other matters, the two nations remain on good terms. Sullivan summed up their relationship: “We’re very closely aligned on how we see the bigger picture. We don’t see eye-to-eye on every single issue, but there’s a great deal of alignment both on how we see the challenges presented by Iran and how to ensure that we are effectively utilizing the full range of tools at our disposal.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/18/1082713579_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd36c6e06ad92397774ac7ebfee45315.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program

00:47 GMT 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankUS and Israeli flags
US and Israeli flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Israel National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata, met on Tuesday to discuss Iran and other regional security issues.
The US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group was established in March, with Tuesday’s meeting being the first time the group has met in person. The group consists of members from the military, diplomatic, and intelligence communities from both countries.
The most pressing topic was Sullivan and Hulata’s discussion over the US’ belief that the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is through diplomacy.

“Mr. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal, while also noting that the president has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options,” a White House statement read.

Israel does not share the same sentiments in regards to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but has agreed to not campaign against the US re-engaging in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The JCPOA, an Obama-era agreement with Iran from 2015 that former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2018, allowed signatories to monitor and curtail Iran’s nuclear capabilities over a 15-year period.
Israel has long opposed the agreement, because it allows Iran to develop some nuclear capabilities. While the US wants to reengage in negotiations with Iran, they haven’t lifted sanctions against the county and “are not going to pay upfront.”
On other matters, the two nations remain on good terms. Sullivan summed up their relationship: “We’re very closely aligned on how we see the bigger picture. We don’t see eye-to-eye on every single issue, but there’s a great deal of alignment both on how we see the challenges presented by Iran and how to ensure that we are effectively utilizing the full range of tools at our disposal.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:58 GMTThree-Eyed 'Dinosaur Shrimp' Spotted After Arizona Monsoon Season
01:08 GMTWatch: Biden Seems to Invent ‘Taiwan Agreement’ With China in Press Comments
00:47 GMTUS National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
00:44 GMT‘Fight Hurts Both Countries’: China’s Envoy to Washington Urges Need for ‘New Ways to Get Along’
00:31 GMT'Disheartening': Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower's Claims 'Don't Make Any Sense'
00:10 GMTUS Nuclear Arsenal Had 3,750 Warheads in 2020, Down 88% Since Cold War Peak - State Dept.
00:02 GMTUS Anxiety Levels Rise 13% in 1st Year of Pandemic, Fall 27% in 2nd Year - Health Dept.
YesterdayBipartisan US Legislation Authorizes Genocide Label, Expanded Sanctions Against Myanmar
YesterdayFBI Raid SBA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, Long Island Home of NYPD Union President
YesterdayLuxurious Lavatory: 2,700-Year-Old Toilet Unearthed in Jerusalem
YesterdayTrump's Former Spokeswoman Recounts Ex-President Asking Who Was 'Tougher,' Xi or Erdogan
YesterdayWall Street’s Big Tech Up 1.3%, Rebound in Risk Claws Back Part of Previous Day Loss
YesterdayTrump Admin. Capitulated in Afghan Peace Talks, Leaving Taliban Stronger – McMaster
YesterdayDivers Identify Location of California Oil Pipeline Spill - Interagency Response Team
YesterdayLibyan Parliament Postpones General Election for 30 Days - Spokesman
YesterdayEurope Might Face Power Shortages in Winter Unless Russia Boosts Gas Supplies - Saxo Bank
YesterdayCIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report
YesterdayGarland Taps FBI to Probe Nationwide Threats Against US School Officials Amid Spike in Violence
YesterdayUK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'
YesterdayRussian Envoy to Vienna Says No Reason to Think Tehran Unwilling to Continue JCPOA Talks