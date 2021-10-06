Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/biden-to-discuss-consequences-of-default-with-us-banking-business-leaders-1089719092.html
Biden to Discuss Consequences of Default With US Banking, Business Leaders
Biden to Discuss Consequences of Default With US Banking, Business Leaders
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden has invited bank and business leaders to discuss possible ramifications of not raising the debt limit later in...
joe biden
us
default
debt
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089587836_0:0:2401:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_30a1c18f6a12318a88663b88792cd82b.jpg
The meeting is scheduled for 01:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) with at least nine business participants, including the CEOs of the Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Intel, and Nasdaq, the pool said.The Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are also invited to the meeting.During the meeting, the president is expected to raise his concerns over Republicans’ attempts to block Congress to pass a bill that would raise the debt ceiling and avoid the first default in American history.Democrats and Republicans have been at loggerheads over a number of high-stakes funding bills making their way through Congress. Last week, Democrats pushed through a funding bill just before midnight which temporarily averted a government shutdown.Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of “enormous proportions.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-defaulting-on-debt-to-undermine-national-security-pentagon-chief-says-1089718770.html
News
17:07 GMT 06.10.2021
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines at the White House in Washington
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden has invited bank and business leaders to discuss possible ramifications of not raising the debt limit later in the day amid ongoing confrontation on the issue between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, White House pool said on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 01:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) with at least nine business participants, including the CEOs of the Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Intel, and Nasdaq, the pool said.
The Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are also invited to the meeting.
During the meeting, the president is expected to raise his concerns over Republicans’ attempts to block Congress to pass a bill that would raise the debt ceiling and avoid the first default in American history.
In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.
US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
17:01 GMT
1
Democrats and Republicans have been at loggerheads over a number of high-stakes funding bills making their way through Congress. Last week, Democrats pushed through a funding bill just before midnight which temporarily averted a government shutdown.
Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of “enormous proportions.”
