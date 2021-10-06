https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-defaulting-on-debt-to-undermine-national-security-pentagon-chief-says-1089718770.html
US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States defaulting on its debt will undermine the economic strength on which the country's national security rests given that... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T17:01+0000
2021-10-06T17:01+0000
2021-10-06T17:01+0000
joe biden
us
lloyd austin
default
pentagon
debt
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b288828fc24d50aba7d1f3ffcbaac5c5.jpg
“If the United States defaults, it would undermine the economic strength on which our national security rests,” Austin said in a statement. “I would have no authority or ability to ensure that our service members, civilians, or contractors would be paid in full or on time.”Austin said in the statement that the benefits of 2.4 million military retirees and 400,000 survivors would also be at risk.The US military will not be the only victim in such a situation as federal contractors, big companies as well as small businesses will also see their payments delayed in case of a default, Austin added.Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said a failure to raise the debt limit will result in detrimental consequences for the US financial system, including undermining of both the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the Treasury securities.US Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default despite warnings by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that such moves could cause a crisis of enormous proportions.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/biden-says-nuclear-option-to-raise-debt-ceiling-real-possibility-as-default-nightmare-looms-1089706399.html
See you in the ice
what he is actually saying is, "It will affect my paycheck and make my bankster masters no longer have a chain of debt around the necks of American demons and devils." Now those thieves are learning their chains of debt and money are extremely weak thus NOT an effective means to chain devils and demons. tough luck.
1
See you in the ice
what he is actually saying is, "It will affect the paycheck and make my bankster masters no longer have a chain of debt around the necks of American demons and devils." Now those bankster false Jews are learning their chains of debt and money are extremely weak thus NOT an effective means to chain devils and demons. tough luck.
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36eb565f15a16cec381e61b10b0e72aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us, lloyd austin, default, pentagon, debt, debt ceiling
US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States defaulting on its debt will undermine the economic strength on which the country's national security rests given that the military would not be able to pay its service members and contractors on time, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.
“If the United States defaults, it would undermine the economic strength on which our national security rests,” Austin said in a statement. “I would have no authority or ability to ensure that our service members, civilians, or contractors would be paid in full or on time.”
Austin said in the statement that the benefits of 2.4 million military retirees and 400,000 survivors would also be at risk.
The US military will not be the only victim in such a situation as federal contractors, big companies as well as small businesses will also see their payments delayed in case of a default, Austin added.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said a failure to raise the debt limit will result in detrimental consequences
for the US financial system, including undermining of both the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the Treasury securities.
US Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default despite warnings by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that such moves could cause a crisis of enormous proportions.