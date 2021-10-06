Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/armoured-vehicles-left-by-danish-mission-in-afghanistan-may-give-taliban-an-edge-experts-warn-1089697761.html
Armoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn
Armoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn
The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles formerly leased from the US in 2014 to provide mobility, protection and combat power for the Danish mission in... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T05:41+0000
2021-10-06T05:41+0000
afghanistan
denmark
news
middle east
armored vehicle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646493_0:154:2963:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_587e3a6a71a5891c04a5954411c81752.jpg
At least 27 heavily armoured military vehicles have been left in Afghanistan during Denmark's evacuation from the war-torn country amid the US-led coalition's speedy withdrawal, Danish Radio has reported citing internal documents.The MRAP-type vehicles (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) were leased from the US in 2014 to provide mobility, protection and combat power for the Danish mission in Afghanistan. The vehicles are specially developed to deal with counter-insurgencies in cities and are resistant against roadside bombs. The cars also feature a protected, rotating tower on the roof, where a machine gun can be mounted.According to Danish Radio, a single MRAP costs up to DKK 6 million ($930,000). Denmark may thus have left equipment to the tune of DKK 162 million ($25 million).Until the end of May this year, the armoured vehicles were used by the Danish escort and emergency services. However, the vehicles were returned to Kabul some ten weeks before the Taliban occupied the city and the Western coalition began its hectic evacuation.The abandonment clearly goes against the motto “Leave nothing to the enemy” featured in a video published by the Danish Armed Forces, which shows rifles packed in boxes, monitors and keyboards packed in bubble wrap and phones broken for security reasons. Since then, footage has emerged showing triumphant Taliban* fighters parading in MRAPs resembling the ones Denmark had leased.According to experts, the bulletproof vehicles weighing up to 18 tonnes could give the Taliban a military edge in Afghanistan's internal power struggles. In a 2016 video from the Danish military's Facebook page, a soldier described them as “damn good cars that can take a beating”.Fellow defence analyst Hans Peter Michaelsen argued that the vehicles may become handy for safely bringing warriors through shelling and roadside bombs. According to Peter Viggo Jakobsen, though, the abandoned vehicles fit a pattern in which Denmark leaves the responsibility for “inflamed things”, as he put it, to other nations.According to the experts, Denmark no longer has legal responsibility for the armoured vehicles – not even if they are used in a possible Afghan civil war.The Danish engagement in Afghanistan dates back nearly two decades, with the first Danish soldiers deployed in 2002, peaking at 760 men. Overall, the Danish mission has cost millions of kronor, suffering 43 casualties and more than 210 injuries.* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/denmark-secretly-pays-uk-off-to-receive-its-afghan-interpreters-1088905084.html
The real question is do the Danes have to pay for them since they can no longer return the vehicles when their leases are over. And, they do need to continue paying for them for the remainder of their lease period.
2
'leave nothing to the enemy' haha 😁
1
2
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646493_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d87843b65051b019c360f066ab77cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, middle east, armored vehicle

Armoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn

05:41 GMT 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulAn Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAP, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 5, 2021.
An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAP, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles formerly leased from the US in 2014 to provide mobility, protection and combat power for the Danish mission in Afghanistan are specially developed to deal with counter-insurgencies in cities and are resistant against roadside bombs.
At least 27 heavily armoured military vehicles have been left in Afghanistan during Denmark's evacuation from the war-torn country amid the US-led coalition's speedy withdrawal, Danish Radio has reported citing internal documents.
The MRAP-type vehicles (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) were leased from the US in 2014 to provide mobility, protection and combat power for the Danish mission in Afghanistan. The vehicles are specially developed to deal with counter-insurgencies in cities and are resistant against roadside bombs. The cars also feature a protected, rotating tower on the roof, where a machine gun can be mounted.
According to Danish Radio, a single MRAP costs up to DKK 6 million ($930,000). Denmark may thus have left equipment to the tune of DKK 162 million ($25 million).
Until the end of May this year, the armoured vehicles were used by the Danish escort and emergency services. However, the vehicles were returned to Kabul some ten weeks before the Taliban occupied the city and the Western coalition began its hectic evacuation.
The abandonment clearly goes against the motto “Leave nothing to the enemy” featured in a video published by the Danish Armed Forces, which shows rifles packed in boxes, monitors and keyboards packed in bubble wrap and phones broken for security reasons. Since then, footage has emerged showing triumphant Taliban* fighters parading in MRAPs resembling the ones Denmark had leased.
According to experts, the bulletproof vehicles weighing up to 18 tonnes could give the Taliban a military edge in Afghanistan's internal power struggles. In a 2016 video from the Danish military's Facebook page, a soldier described them as “damn good cars that can take a beating”.

“They can make a difference in a local conflict on land in Afghanistan. But they don't pose a threat to either the US, NATO or Europe for that matter,” Defence Academy associate Peter Viggo Jakobsen told Danish Radio.

Fellow defence analyst Hans Peter Michaelsen argued that the vehicles may become handy for safely bringing warriors through shelling and roadside bombs.
According to Peter Viggo Jakobsen, though, the abandoned vehicles fit a pattern in which Denmark leaves the responsibility for “inflamed things”, as he put it, to other nations.

“We saw it in Iraq, where a feint was invented, so that Denmark did not hang on to the responsibility if something happened to arrested prisoners. The same applies to our interpreters, where it was the British who hired them and ultimately had the responsibility, even though the interpreters had worked for Danish forces. It is a method that allows us as a small nation to contribute to the operations,” Peter Viggo Jakobsen mused.

According to the experts, Denmark no longer has legal responsibility for the armoured vehicles – not even if they are used in a possible Afghan civil war.
In this file photo taken on February 21, 2010, US marines with 1/3 marine Charlie Company patrol past a Danish army Leopard 2A5EK tank as they clear Improvised Explosive Device (IED)s from a main route in Trikh Nawar on the North Eastern outskirts of Marjah in Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Denmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
9 September, 07:29 GMT
The Danish engagement in Afghanistan dates back nearly two decades, with the first Danish soldiers deployed in 2002, peaking at 760 men. Overall, the Danish mission has cost millions of kronor, suffering 43 casualties and more than 210 injuries.
* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
301000
Discuss
Popular comments
The real question is do the Danes have to pay for them since they can no longer return the vehicles when their leases are over. And, they do need to continue paying for them for the remainder of their lease period.
TruePatriot
6 October, 09:19 GMT2
101000
'leave nothing to the enemy' haha 😁
Charlie McD
6 October, 09:19 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTNorwegian Archaeologists Find World's Best-Preserved 1,300-Year-Old Ski Pair
06:08 GMTPandora Papers: Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Says Made Fortune Legally
06:04 GMTUK Ditches Universal Credit Hike, Boris Johnson to Offer Vision for 'High Skill, High Wage' Economy
05:51 GMTAs Iraq Preps for Parliamentary Elections, Expert Says the Vote Is 'Unlikely' to Heal the Country
05:41 GMTArmoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn
03:54 GMTTaiwanese Defense Minister: China Capable of Mounting 'Full Scale' Invasion Against Taiwan by 2025
03:52 GMTMali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
03:48 GMTSen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine
03:28 GMTElijah Wood Reveals 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Mask Was Made in Harvey Weinstein's Likeness
02:55 GMTHurricane Ida Recovery Efforts Must Center on Victims, Not Corporations - US Activist
02:30 GMTChilean Opposition Initiating Impeachment of President Over Pandora Papers
02:02 GMTDwindling Zuckerberg
01:58 GMTThree-Eyed 'Dinosaur Shrimp' Spotted After Arizona Monsoon Season
01:08 GMTWatch: Biden Seems to Invent ‘Taiwan Agreement’ With China in Press Comments
00:47 GMTUS National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
00:44 GMT‘Fight Hurts Both Countries’: China’s Envoy to Washington Urges Need for ‘New Ways to Get Along’
00:31 GMT'Just Not True': Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower's Claims 'Don't Make Any Sense'
00:10 GMTUS Nuclear Arsenal Had 3,750 Warheads in 2020, Down 88% Since Cold War Peak - State Dept.
00:02 GMTUS Anxiety Levels Rise 13% in 1st Year of Pandemic, Fall 27% in 2nd Year - Health Dept.
YesterdayBipartisan US Legislation Authorizes Genocide Label, Expanded Sanctions Against Myanmar