Meghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row

A recently updated book by a royal biographer claims to offer fresh insight into conflicting reports over the alleged row which erupted in April 2018 between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to The Sun.It was claimed in 2018, six months after Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry, that “Meghan left Kate in tears” during a “stressful” fitting for the flower-girl dress intended for Charlotte, the daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge. However, later, during the bombshell post-Megxit interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several sensational allegations, the Duchess of Sussex claimed it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had reduced Meghan to tears over the flower-girls' dresses ahead of the May wedding. It was suggested that Prince William’s wife had insisted the flower girls should follow royal protocol by wearing tights despite the hot weather – a demand with which the former Suits actress ostensibly disagreed.A source had been cited by monthly glossy magazine 'Tatler' as saying in 2020: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. During the Oprah Winfrey tell-all sit down, Meghan Markle had said: Describing Kate Middleton as a "good person", Prince Harry’s spouse claimed that her sister-in-law had also sent her flowers to apologise.Now, royal biographer Andrew Morton, in the updated and re-released version of his book which was originally printed in April 2018, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', claims that after their falling out, Meghan offered the Duchess of Cambridge a "peace offering".According to the author, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller, 'Diana: Her True Story', the jewellery - a 14-carat gold bracelet called the Kensington bracelet - was “an elegant peace offering”. He added that “both women are professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain." Jewellery designer Polny is a long-time friend of one of Meghan’s best friends, Benita Litt, and her jewellery has been a favourite of the former American actress.Meghan wore a pair of Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs for a Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2017. The latest claims come as Buckingham Palace is said to be bracing itself for more bombshell revelations with the arrival of a new book about the Royal Family, set for publication on 12 April 2022.According to British publishing house Penguin Books, 'The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil' is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight" that will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family".

