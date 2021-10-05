https://sputniknews.com/20211005/meghan-markle-reportedly-made-peace-offering-to-kate-middleton-after-flower-girl-dress-row-1089683034.html
A recently updated book by a royal biographer claims to offer fresh insight into conflicting reports over the alleged row which erupted in April 2018 between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to The Sun.
It was claimed in 2018, six months after Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry, that “Meghan left Kate in tears” during a “stressful” fitting for the flower-girl dress intended for Charlotte, the daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge.
However, later, during the bombshell post-Megxit interview
with TV host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several sensational allegations
, the Duchess of Sussex claimed it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had reduced Meghan to tears over the flower-girls' dresses ahead of the May wedding.
It was suggested that Prince William’s wife had insisted the flower girls should follow royal protocol by wearing tights despite the hot weather – a demand with which the former Suits actress ostensibly disagreed.
A source had been cited by monthly glossy magazine 'Tatler' as saying in 2020: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. During the Oprah Winfrey tell-all sit down, Meghan Markle had said:
"The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to ... the flower-girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings… There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."
Describing Kate Middleton as a "good person", Prince Harry’s spouse claimed that her sister-in-law had also sent her flowers to apologise.
Now, royal biographer Andrew Morton, in the updated and re-released version of his book which was originally printed in April 2018, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', claims that after their falling out, Meghan offered the Duchess of Cambridge a "peace offering".
"The spat concerning the [flower girls'] outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support," writes Morton.
According to the author, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller, 'Diana: Her True Story', the jewellery - a 14-carat gold bracelet called the Kensington bracelet - was “an elegant peace offering”. He added that “both women are professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain." Jewellery designer Polny is a long-time friend of one of Meghan’s best friends, Benita Litt, and her jewellery has been a favourite of the former American actress.
Meghan wore a pair of Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs for a Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2017. The latest claims come as Buckingham Palace is said to be bracing itself for more bombshell revelations
with the arrival of a new book about the Royal Family, set for publication on 12 April 2022.
According to British publishing house Penguin Books, 'The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil' is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight" that will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family".