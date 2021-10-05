Registration was successful!
Meghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
Meghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
Reports in 2020 suggested that Meghan Markle, before she married Prince Harry - had got into a heated disagreement with the Duchess of Cambridge (the erstwhile... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
A recently updated book by a royal biographer claims to offer fresh insight into conflicting reports over the alleged row which erupted in April 2018 between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to The Sun.It was claimed in 2018, six months after Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry, that “Meghan left Kate in tears” during a “stressful” fitting for the flower-girl dress intended for Charlotte, the daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge. However, later, during the bombshell post-Megxit interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several sensational allegations, the Duchess of Sussex claimed it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had reduced Meghan to tears over the flower-girls' dresses ahead of the May wedding. It was suggested that Prince William’s wife had insisted the flower girls should follow royal protocol by wearing tights despite the hot weather – a demand with which the former Suits actress ostensibly disagreed.A source had been cited by monthly glossy magazine 'Tatler' as saying in 2020: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. During the Oprah Winfrey tell-all sit down, Meghan Markle had said: Describing Kate Middleton as a "good person", Prince Harry’s spouse claimed that her sister-in-law had also sent her flowers to apologise.Now, royal biographer Andrew Morton, in the updated and re-released version of his book which was originally printed in April 2018, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', claims that after their falling out, Meghan offered the Duchess of Cambridge a "peace offering".According to the author, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller, 'Diana: Her True Story', the jewellery - a 14-carat gold bracelet called the Kensington bracelet - was “an elegant peace offering”. He added that “both women are professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain." Jewellery designer Polny is a long-time friend of one of Meghan’s best friends, Benita Litt, and her jewellery has been a favourite of the former American actress.Meghan wore a pair of Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs for a Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2017. The latest claims come as Buckingham Palace is said to be bracing itself for more bombshell revelations with the arrival of a new book about the Royal Family, set for publication on 12 April 2022.According to British publishing house Penguin Books, 'The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil' is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight" that will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family".
Meghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row

14:22 GMT 05.10.2021
Reports in 2020 suggested that Meghan Markle, before she married Prince Harry - had got into a heated disagreement with the Duchess of Cambridge (the erstwhile Kate Middleton) over flower-girl dresses ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018.
A recently updated book by a royal biographer claims to offer fresh insight into conflicting reports over the alleged row which erupted in April 2018 between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to The Sun.
It was claimed in 2018, six months after Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry, that “Meghan left Kate in tears” during a “stressful” fitting for the flower-girl dress intended for Charlotte, the daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge.
However, later, during the bombshell post-Megxit interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several sensational allegations, the Duchess of Sussex claimed it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had reduced Meghan to tears over the flower-girls' dresses ahead of the May wedding.
It was suggested that Prince William’s wife had insisted the flower girls should follow royal protocol by wearing tights despite the hot weather – a demand with which the former Suits actress ostensibly disagreed.
© AP Photo / Aaron Chown/poolBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
© AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
A source had been cited by monthly glossy magazine 'Tatler' as saying in 2020: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. During the Oprah Winfrey tell-all sit down, Meghan Markle had said:

"The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to ... the flower-girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings… There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Describing Kate Middleton as a "good person", Prince Harry’s spouse claimed that her sister-in-law had also sent her flowers to apologise.
Now, royal biographer Andrew Morton, in the updated and re-released version of his book which was originally printed in April 2018, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', claims that after their falling out, Meghan offered the Duchess of Cambridge a "peace offering".

"The spat concerning the [flower girls'] outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support," writes Morton.

According to the author, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller, 'Diana: Her True Story', the jewellery - a 14-carat gold bracelet called the Kensington bracelet - was “an elegant peace offering”. He added that “both women are professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain." Jewellery designer Polny is a long-time friend of one of Meghan’s best friends, Benita Litt, and her jewellery has been a favourite of the former American actress.
Meghan wore a pair of Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs for a Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2017. The latest claims come as Buckingham Palace is said to be bracing itself for more bombshell revelations with the arrival of a new book about the Royal Family, set for publication on 12 April 2022.
According to British publishing house Penguin Books, 'The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil' is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight" that will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family".
