Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
The Daily Mail columnist and former ITV host Piers Morgan famously lost his job at Good Morning Britain after raging against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview to Oprah Winfrey. Morgan said he didn’t believe a word the former actress uttered when she accused the royal family of mistreatment.
Morgan says there should be a vaccine – against Harry and Meghan.
The journalist wrote in his op-ed for The Daily Mail that the world urgently needs protection from “pampered prima donnas” the Sussexes as he accused the ex-senior royals of hypocrisy following their calls for climate action.
Calling them the "Prince and Princess of Pollution,” Morgan estimated that Harry and Meghan produced “around 17 tonnes of carbon emissions” thanks to their private flight from New York over the weekend.
© AP Photo / Jonathan BradyBritish television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021
The couple’s visit to the Big Apple was their first public outing since becoming parents for the second time in June, as they met Mayor Bill de Blasio, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other officials.
Morgan noted that the duke and duchess of Sussex travelled in “a luxury convoy” of cars around Manhattan as they kept shouting about pollution problems and calling for “equality” – despite the fact they live in a Californian mansion.
“But my biggest concern about this New York trip though is not about the Sussexes’ shocking hypocrisy which happens with such regularity now that it’s lost all ability to surprise,” Morgan added.
“No, what worries me far more is the ongoing damage they are doing to the Royal Family and Monarchy with their very transparent attempt to establish an American-based renegade royal entity.”
According to Morgan, the couple has long been “milking their royal titles” in “Kardashian-style 24/7 invasion of our senses,” despite their ongoing onslaught against Buckingham Palace.
© REUTERS / STAFFPrince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations to meet with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in New York City, US, September 25, 2021
The journalist lost his job at Good Morning Britain in March after refusing to apologise for his harsh comments about Markle in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ "tell-all" to Oprah Winfrey.
During the interview, the former actress said that she was feeling suicidal after joining the royal family but was denied help from royal aides as "The Firm" apparently failed to protect her from "racist" attacks by the British media.
Morgan said at that time that he didn’t believe her – and ultimately paid for his stance after numerous complaints were filed to Britain’s Ofcom regulator. Six months after the incident, the watchdog ruled that Morgan’s rant didn’t actually breach the rules of broadcasting.
The outspoken journo called the ruling a “resounding victory” that undermined “cancel culture."