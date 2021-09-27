https://sputniknews.com/20210927/piers-morgan-says-world-needs-urgent-vaccine-from-pampered-prima-donnas-harry--meghan-1089456227.html

Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan

Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan

The Daily Mail columnist and former ITV host Piers Morgan famously lost his job at Good Morning Britain after raging against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T17:20+0000

2021-09-27T17:20+0000

2021-09-27T17:20+0000

prince harry

news

world

piers morgan

meghan markle

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456093_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_66d0824dc388b511922f667770c12fcd.jpg

Morgan says there should be a vaccine – against Harry and Meghan.The journalist wrote in his op-ed for The Daily Mail that the world urgently needs protection from “pampered prima donnas” the Sussexes as he accused the ex-senior royals of hypocrisy following their calls for climate action.Calling them the "Prince and Princess of Pollution,” Morgan estimated that Harry and Meghan produced “around 17 tonnes of carbon emissions” thanks to their private flight from New York over the weekend. The couple’s visit to the Big Apple was their first public outing since becoming parents for the second time in June, as they met Mayor Bill de Blasio, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other officials.Morgan noted that the duke and duchess of Sussex travelled in “a luxury convoy” of cars around Manhattan as they kept shouting about pollution problems and calling for “equality” – despite the fact they live in a Californian mansion.“No, what worries me far more is the ongoing damage they are doing to the Royal Family and Monarchy with their very transparent attempt to establish an American-based renegade royal entity.”According to Morgan, the couple has long been “milking their royal titles” in “Kardashian-style 24/7 invasion of our senses,” despite their ongoing onslaught against Buckingham Palace.The journalist lost his job at Good Morning Britain in March after refusing to apologise for his harsh comments about Markle in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ "tell-all" to Oprah Winfrey.During the interview, the former actress said that she was feeling suicidal after joining the royal family but was denied help from royal aides as "The Firm" apparently failed to protect her from "racist" attacks by the British media.Morgan said at that time that he didn’t believe her – and ultimately paid for his stance after numerous complaints were filed to Britain’s Ofcom regulator. Six months after the incident, the watchdog ruled that Morgan’s rant didn’t actually breach the rules of broadcasting.The outspoken journo called the ruling a “resounding victory” that undermined “cancel culture."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

prince harry, news, world, piers morgan, meghan markle, uk