Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/piers-morgan-says-world-needs-urgent-vaccine-from-pampered-prima-donnas-harry--meghan-1089456227.html
Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
The Daily Mail columnist and former ITV host Piers Morgan famously lost his job at Good Morning Britain after raging against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T17:20+0000
2021-09-27T17:20+0000
prince harry
news
world
piers morgan
meghan markle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456093_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_66d0824dc388b511922f667770c12fcd.jpg
Morgan says there should be a vaccine – against Harry and Meghan.The journalist wrote in his op-ed for The Daily Mail that the world urgently needs protection from “pampered prima donnas” the Sussexes as he accused the ex-senior royals of hypocrisy following their calls for climate action.Calling them the "Prince and Princess of Pollution,” Morgan estimated that Harry and Meghan produced “around 17 tonnes of carbon emissions” thanks to their private flight from New York over the weekend. The couple’s visit to the Big Apple was their first public outing since becoming parents for the second time in June, as they met Mayor Bill de Blasio, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other officials.Morgan noted that the duke and duchess of Sussex travelled in “a luxury convoy” of cars around Manhattan as they kept shouting about pollution problems and calling for “equality” – despite the fact they live in a Californian mansion.“No, what worries me far more is the ongoing damage they are doing to the Royal Family and Monarchy with their very transparent attempt to establish an American-based renegade royal entity.”According to Morgan, the couple has long been “milking their royal titles” in “Kardashian-style 24/7 invasion of our senses,” despite their ongoing onslaught against Buckingham Palace.The journalist lost his job at Good Morning Britain in March after refusing to apologise for his harsh comments about Markle in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ "tell-all" to Oprah Winfrey.During the interview, the former actress said that she was feeling suicidal after joining the royal family but was denied help from royal aides as "The Firm" apparently failed to protect her from "racist" attacks by the British media.Morgan said at that time that he didn’t believe her – and ultimately paid for his stance after numerous complaints were filed to Britain’s Ofcom regulator. Six months after the incident, the watchdog ruled that Morgan’s rant didn’t actually breach the rules of broadcasting.The outspoken journo called the ruling a “resounding victory” that undermined “cancel culture."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456093_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68ae416b8984719601b0f8a2a2bdb337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, news, world, piers morgan, meghan markle, uk

Piers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan

17:20 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The Daily Mail columnist and former ITV host Piers Morgan famously lost his job at Good Morning Britain after raging against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview to Oprah Winfrey. Morgan said he didn’t believe a word the former actress uttered when she accused the royal family of mistreatment.
Morgan says there should be a vaccine – against Harry and Meghan.
The journalist wrote in his op-ed for The Daily Mail that the world urgently needs protection from “pampered prima donnas” the Sussexes as he accused the ex-senior royals of hypocrisy following their calls for climate action.
Calling them the "Prince and Princess of Pollution,” Morgan estimated that Harry and Meghan produced “around 17 tonnes of carbon emissions” thanks to their private flight from New York over the weekend.
© AP Photo / Jonathan BradyBritish television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021
British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021
© AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
The couple’s visit to the Big Apple was their first public outing since becoming parents for the second time in June, as they met Mayor Bill de Blasio, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other officials.
Morgan noted that the duke and duchess of Sussex travelled in “a luxury convoy” of cars around Manhattan as they kept shouting about pollution problems and calling for “equality” – despite the fact they live in a Californian mansion.
“But my biggest concern about this New York trip though is not about the Sussexes’ shocking hypocrisy which happens with such regularity now that it’s lost all ability to surprise,” Morgan added.
“No, what worries me far more is the ongoing damage they are doing to the Royal Family and Monarchy with their very transparent attempt to establish an American-based renegade royal entity.”
According to Morgan, the couple has long been “milking their royal titles” in “Kardashian-style 24/7 invasion of our senses,” despite their ongoing onslaught against Buckingham Palace.
© REUTERS / STAFFPrince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations to meet with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in New York City, US, September 25, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations to meet with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in New York City, US, September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations to meet with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in New York City, US, September 25, 2021
© REUTERS / STAFF
The journalist lost his job at Good Morning Britain in March after refusing to apologise for his harsh comments about Markle in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ "tell-all" to Oprah Winfrey.
During the interview, the former actress said that she was feeling suicidal after joining the royal family but was denied help from royal aides as "The Firm" apparently failed to protect her from "racist" attacks by the British media.
Morgan said at that time that he didn’t believe her – and ultimately paid for his stance after numerous complaints were filed to Britain’s Ofcom regulator. Six months after the incident, the watchdog ruled that Morgan’s rant didn’t actually breach the rules of broadcasting.
The outspoken journo called the ruling a “resounding victory” that undermined “cancel culture."
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:36 GMTDutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member
17:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
17:18 GMT'Caesar Entering Rome': Ex-Manchester United Boss Calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Return 'Fantastic'
17:10 GMTJoe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
17:10 GMTChina Curbs 'Not Medically Necessary' Abortions
17:04 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Geneva for Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.
16:44 GMTMessi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says
16:40 GMTUS Drug Enforcement Administration Warns of Fake Prescription Pills With Fentanyl, Meth
16:37 GMT'Convenient Scapegoat': Imran Khan Urges West Against Blaming Pakistan For 'Unwinnable' Afghan War
16:30 GMTFBI: US Murder Rate Increases 29% in 2020 Amid Pandemic
16:24 GMTBiden’s Domestic Agenda Faces ‘Do-or-Die’ Moment in Anticipation of Three Crucial Votes
16:06 GMTPfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
16:04 GMTIran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
15:58 GMTParis Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
15:49 GMTBiden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
15:46 GMTUK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower
15:44 GMTOne of Prince Andrew's Legal Battles Reportedly Ends
15:40 GMTTaliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
15:25 GMTIt Never Rains But it Pours: How Energy Crisis, Brexit & COVID May Backfire on UK This Christmas
15:08 GMTAstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says