UK Royal Family Braces for More Bombshells Prior to the Release of New Tell-All Book, Media Says
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor.
The book was penned by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who is the author of the 2007 unauthorised biography "The Diana Chronicles", which details the life of the late Princess of Wales. Based on over 250 interviews with men and women from the royal's inner circle, the book gained critical acclaim and became a best-seller.
Buckingham Palace is bracing for more bombshells after it was revealed that a tell-all book about the Royal Family will be published this spring, the UK media has reported. According to the British publishing house Penguin Books, "The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil" is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight".
It will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family", reads the statement on Penguin's website. Among other things the book will cover:
the disturbing allegations surrounding Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein;
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and move to North America in what local media outlets described as Megxit;
tensions between Prince Harry and his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge;
how the Queen coped with the death of the Queen Mother, her sister Princess Margaret. and her husband Prince Philip;
The author herself said the book will be a sequel to her previous work and focus on "how the monarchy tried to preserve itself amidst explosive headlines".
Excited to announce my new book, The Palace Papers-Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, my sequel to The Diana Chronicles. Read how the monarchy tried to preserve itself amidst explosive headlines. Now available for preorder: https://t.co/bylkSEpF2V pic.twitter.com/NFX6jdaafu— Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) September 30, 2021
According to the UK media "The Palace Papers" may cast a shadow over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years of the monarch's service) and further damage the Royal Family's image, which has taken a hit since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Megxit" and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the pair made several sensational allegations. The book will be released a few months ahead of Prince Harry's biography, which royal experts claim too will be full of explosive revelations.