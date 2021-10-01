UK Royal Family Braces for More Bombshells Prior to the Release of New Tell-All Book, Media Says

Registration was successful!
The book was penned by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who is the author of the 2007 unauthorised biography "The Diana Chronicles", which details the life of... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T13:19+0000
2021-10-01T13:19+0000
uk royal family
uk
prince william
queen elizabeth ii
prince harry
prince philip
meghan markle
Buckingham Palace is bracing for more bombshells after it was revealed that a tell-all book about the Royal Family will be published this spring, the UK media has reported. According to the British publishing house Penguin Books, "The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil" is "full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight".It will "irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the Royal Family", reads the statement on Penguin's website. Among other things the book will cover: The author herself said the book will be a sequel to her previous work and focus on "how the monarchy tried to preserve itself amidst explosive headlines".According to the UK media "The Palace Papers" may cast a shadow over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years of the monarch's service) and further damage the Royal Family's image, which has taken a hit since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Megxit" and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the pair made several sensational allegations. The book will be released a few months ahead of Prince Harry's biography, which royal experts claim too will be full of explosive revelations.
uk royal family, uk, prince william, queen elizabeth ii, prince harry, prince philip, meghan markle

13:19 GMT 01.10.2021
The book was penned by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who is the author of the 2007 unauthorised biography "The Diana Chronicles", which details the life of the late Princess of Wales. Based on over 250 interviews with men and women from the royal's inner circle, the book gained critical acclaim and became a best-seller.
