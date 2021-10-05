Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/keep-on-trucking-uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-unveils-plans-to-get-tough-with-motorway-protesters-1089677122.html
Keep on Trucking: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Unveils Plans to Get Tough With Motorway Protesters
Keep on Trucking: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Unveils Plans to Get Tough With Motorway Protesters
Motorists and truckers using some of Britain’s busiest motorways and bridges have endured weeks of misery as protesters from the pressure group Insulate... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T10:56+0000
2021-10-05T10:56+0000
conservative party
motorway
priti patel
insulate britain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654146_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_a113b973fa80d7c30748f84e4812ecfb.jpg
Home Secretary Priti Patel has unveiled plans for tough new legislation which will make it easier for police to arrest protesters who are blocking roads and motorways and throw them in jail.In a speech to the Conservative Party conference, she referred to the Insulate Britain protesters as “criminals” and said: "Freedom to protest is a fundamental right. But it must be within the law".Patel, who is seen as a hardliner in the Conservative Party, said she would create a new offence of “interference with key infrastructures” which would include roads, railways and even media buildings and printing presses.In September 2020, Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked roads leading to and from presses used by The Times, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.She also plans to increase the maximum penalties for disrupting motorways and create new powers to stop protesters travelling across the country, an echo of the powers Margaret Thatcher used in the 1980s to stop “flying pickets” during the miners’ strike.Insulate Britain, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group, has gridlocked traffic multiple times over the past month, with protesters sitting down in highways and gluing themselves to the pavement. The demonstrations have raised the profile of the group, which is calling for Britain's ageing homes to become more energy efficient. But they have also infuriated motorists and disrupted businesses.Last month, the British government obtained an injunction to protect the M25 - London’s orbital motorway - from protesters from Insulate Britain who have blocked it several times.On Wednesday, 22 September, the High Court granted injunctions which made it a criminal offence to block the M25 or any of its slip roads.At a hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday, 5 October, 111 Insulate Britain protesters were served with a copy of one of the injunctions, which meant they could go to jail if they breach them.But the system of injunctions is extremely unwieldy and expensive and Patel plans to “close down the legal loopholes”, which the demonstrators have exploited and make it easier for the police to break up the blockades.The police have been accused of pussyfooting around the protesters, and one Hertfordshire Police officer was widely mocked after she was caught asking protesters on the M25 if there was “anything they wanted.”On Monday, 4 October, angry motorists dragged protesters from the road as they tried to block Wandsworth Bridge in central London.
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654146_131:0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8574d13e9ac783bb205756124ad5b4e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
conservative party, motorway, priti patel, insulate britain

Keep on Trucking: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Unveils Plans to Get Tough With Motorway Protesters

10:56 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRAInsulate Britain activists block a motorway junction in London
Insulate Britain activists block a motorway junction in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Motorists and truckers using some of Britain’s busiest motorways and bridges have endured weeks of misery as protesters from the pressure group Insulate Britain disrupted traffic. With a petrol crisis at the same time, tempers have frayed with some motorists dragging demonstrators off roads.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has unveiled plans for tough new legislation which will make it easier for police to arrest protesters who are blocking roads and motorways and throw them in jail.
In a speech to the Conservative Party conference, she referred to the Insulate Britain protesters as “criminals” and said: "Freedom to protest is a fundamental right. But it must be within the law".

Patel, who is seen as a hardliner in the Conservative Party, said she would create a new offence of “interference with key infrastructures” which would include roads, railways and even media buildings and printing presses.
In September 2020, Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked roads leading to and from presses used by The Times, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBCBritain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
She also plans to increase the maximum penalties for disrupting motorways and create new powers to stop protesters travelling across the country, an echo of the powers Margaret Thatcher used in the 1980s to stop “flying pickets” during the miners’ strike.
Insulate Britain, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group, has gridlocked traffic multiple times over the past month, with protesters sitting down in highways and gluing themselves to the pavement.
The demonstrations have raised the profile of the group, which is calling for Britain's ageing homes to become more energy efficient. But they have also infuriated motorists and disrupted businesses.
Last month, the British government obtained an injunction to protect the M25 - London’s orbital motorway - from protesters from Insulate Britain who have blocked it several times.
On Wednesday, 22 September, the High Court granted injunctions which made it a criminal offence to block the M25 or any of its slip roads.
At a hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday, 5 October, 111 Insulate Britain protesters were served with a copy of one of the injunctions, which meant they could go to jail if they breach them.
But the system of injunctions is extremely unwieldy and expensive and Patel plans to “close down the legal loopholes”, which the demonstrators have exploited and make it easier for the police to break up the blockades.
The police have been accused of pussyfooting around the protesters, and one Hertfordshire Police officer was widely mocked after she was caught asking protesters on the M25 if there was “anything they wanted.”
On Monday, 4 October, angry motorists dragged protesters from the road as they tried to block Wandsworth Bridge in central London.
000002
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 14:01 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar
10:57 GMT'Embarrassing Publicity Stunt': Twitter Split as NZ Pizza Chain Tells Greta Thunberg to 'Go to Hell'
10:56 GMTKeep on Trucking: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Unveils Plans to Get Tough With Motorway Protesters
10:39 GMTNord Stream 2 AG Appeals Against Court Decision Not to Exempt Pipeline From EU Gas Directive
10:19 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'
10:07 GMTLava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues
10:04 GMTIndia's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
09:51 GMTNobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi
09:48 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics
09:38 GMTTwo Prison Guards Taken Hostage at Jail in North-Western France
09:25 GMTTrump Facing Deposition Over Sexual Assault Claims in Lawsuit Filed By Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant
09:19 GMTBoris Johnson Rules Out Making Misogyny a Hate Crime, Tells Police to Focus on ‘Real Crimes’
09:05 GMTSome 30 Russian Companies to Participate in REC's Business Mission to Serbia
09:03 GMTMacron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliban Recognition