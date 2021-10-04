https://sputniknews.com/20211004/angry-london-drivers-drag-climate-activists-off-road-to-clear-traffic-jam-1089655445.html

Angry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam

Angry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam

Insulate Britain, founded by several prominent figures in direct-action environmentalist campaign Extinction Rebellion, has frustrated motorists by blocking... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T15:19+0000

2021-10-04T15:19+0000

2021-10-04T15:19+0000

london

britain

great britain

extinction rebellion (xr)

uk

insulate britain

george galloway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654146_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_a113b973fa80d7c30748f84e4812ecfb.jpg

Motorists and paramedics have dragged green protesters off a road in in south-west London in the latest such direct action protest.A video showed drivers grabbing members of the now-notorious Insulate Britain group on Monday morning and pulling them bodily onto a traffic island on the south side of Wandsworth Bridge, a busy route across the river Thames to Fulham and the rest of west London.Angry motorists are heard swearing at the environmentalists as they unceremoniously remove them from the roadway."We share the frustration of the people delayed on the roads at Wandsworth", an Insulate Britain spokesperson said. "The protests could end immediately if Government issues a meaningful statement that we can trust on insulating our homes".One man — a cyclist — expressed support for the protesters.But outspoken broadcaster George Galloway backed the motorists' own form of direct action, and vowed to emulate it if he encountered a road protest.Meanwhile, another roadblock at the Blackwall Tunnel in east London reduced one woman to tears as the environmentalists blocked her from rushing to her mother's bedside in hospital."She’s in the ambulance, she’s going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I’m stupid?" the woman pleaded with protesters. "I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn’t OK… How can you be so selfish?"The activists have previously blocked motorways around the capital, demanding that the government pay to insulate homes, which it is already doing via its Green Homes Grant scheme.But Insulate Britain's leaders include Roger Hallam, a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, who has a history of opposing other forms of transport relying on fossil fuels. Hallam was arrested in September 2019 and charged with conspiring to cause a public nuisance over his part in a plot to fly aerial drones over Heathrow Airport, potentially risking tens of thousands of passengers' lives. Last week, Insulate Britain blocked access roads to the airport in West London.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/video-police-act-against-climate-protesters-blocking-m25-motorway-1089159247.html

london

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

london, britain, great britain, extinction rebellion (xr), uk, insulate britain, george galloway