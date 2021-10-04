Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/angry-london-drivers-drag-climate-activists-off-road-to-clear-traffic-jam-1089655445.html
Angry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
Angry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
Insulate Britain, founded by several prominent figures in direct-action environmentalist campaign Extinction Rebellion, has frustrated motorists by blocking... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T15:19+0000
2021-10-04T15:19+0000
london
britain
great britain
extinction rebellion (xr)
uk
insulate britain
george galloway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654146_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_a113b973fa80d7c30748f84e4812ecfb.jpg
Motorists and paramedics have dragged green protesters off a road in in south-west London in the latest such direct action protest.A video showed drivers grabbing members of the now-notorious Insulate Britain group on Monday morning and pulling them bodily onto a traffic island on the south side of Wandsworth Bridge, a busy route across the river Thames to Fulham and the rest of west London.Angry motorists are heard swearing at the environmentalists as they unceremoniously remove them from the roadway."We share the frustration of the people delayed on the roads at Wandsworth", an Insulate Britain spokesperson said. "The protests could end immediately if Government issues a meaningful statement that we can trust on insulating our homes".One man — a cyclist — expressed support for the protesters.But outspoken broadcaster George Galloway backed the motorists' own form of direct action, and vowed to emulate it if he encountered a road protest.Meanwhile, another roadblock at the Blackwall Tunnel in east London reduced one woman to tears as the environmentalists blocked her from rushing to her mother's bedside in hospital."She’s in the ambulance, she’s going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I’m stupid?" the woman pleaded with protesters. "I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn’t OK… How can you be so selfish?"The activists have previously blocked motorways around the capital, demanding that the government pay to insulate homes, which it is already doing via its Green Homes Grant scheme.But Insulate Britain's leaders include Roger Hallam, a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, who has a history of opposing other forms of transport relying on fossil fuels. Hallam was arrested in September 2019 and charged with conspiring to cause a public nuisance over his part in a plot to fly aerial drones over Heathrow Airport, potentially risking tens of thousands of passengers' lives. Last week, Insulate Britain blocked access roads to the airport in West London.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/video-police-act-against-climate-protesters-blocking-m25-motorway-1089159247.html
london
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654146_131:0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8574d13e9ac783bb205756124ad5b4e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, britain, great britain, extinction rebellion (xr), uk, insulate britain, george galloway

Angry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam

15:19 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRAInsulate Britain activists block a motorway junction in London
Insulate Britain activists block a motorway junction in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Insulate Britain, founded by several prominent figures in direct-action environmentalist campaign Extinction Rebellion, has frustrated motorists by blocking motorways around London and across the country, stopping ambulances reaching crash sites and patients getting to hospital.
Motorists and paramedics have dragged green protesters off a road in in south-west London in the latest such direct action protest.
A video showed drivers grabbing members of the now-notorious Insulate Britain group on Monday morning and pulling them bodily onto a traffic island on the south side of Wandsworth Bridge, a busy route across the river Thames to Fulham and the rest of west London.
Angry motorists are heard swearing at the environmentalists as they unceremoniously remove them from the roadway.
"There’s an ambulance, you stupid pr*ck, get out of the road!" says one man.
"We share the frustration of the people delayed on the roads at Wandsworth", an Insulate Britain spokesperson said. "The protests could end immediately if Government issues a meaningful statement that we can trust on insulating our homes".
One man — a cyclist — expressed support for the protesters.
But outspoken broadcaster George Galloway backed the motorists' own form of direct action, and vowed to emulate it if he encountered a road protest.
Meanwhile, another roadblock at the Blackwall Tunnel in east London reduced one woman to tears as the environmentalists blocked her from rushing to her mother's bedside in hospital.
"She’s in the ambulance, she’s going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I’m stupid?" the woman pleaded with protesters. "I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn’t OK… How can you be so selfish?"
Protest of Insulate Britain on M25 Motorway - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Video: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
17 September, 14:30 GMT
The activists have previously blocked motorways around the capital, demanding that the government pay to insulate homes, which it is already doing via its Green Homes Grant scheme.
But Insulate Britain's leaders include Roger Hallam, a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, who has a history of opposing other forms of transport relying on fossil fuels.
Hallam was arrested in September 2019 and charged with conspiring to cause a public nuisance over his part in a plot to fly aerial drones over Heathrow Airport, potentially risking tens of thousands of passengers' lives. Last week, Insulate Britain blocked access roads to the airport in West London.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No 'Republican Cooperation' to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister