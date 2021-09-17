https://sputniknews.com/20210917/video-police-act-against-climate-protesters-blocking-m25-motorway-1089159247.html

Video: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway

Video: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway

Insulate Britain is led by Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam, the SUV-driving global warming activist who was arrested and charged in September 2019... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T14:30+0000

2021-09-17T14:30+0000

2021-09-17T14:30+0000

britain

extinction rebellion (xr)

uk

london

surrey

kent

essex

motorway

heathrow airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089157516_0:0:2067:1162_1920x0_80_0_0_1a160fa8edd94c0334197820fc3b99cc.jpg

Police have moved swiftly to arrest dozens of climate change activists blocking the M25 motorway around London — after days of disruption from similar protests.Essex, Kent, and Surrey Police collared members of Insulate Britain, one of many groups connected to Extinction Rebellion (XR).The group said 79 of its "newly released campaigners" had tried to block the orbital motorway hours after being released from custody following their arrests for similar actions on Wednesday.Essex Police said they had made 24 arrests on the M25 and M11 — the main route to the county's Stansted Airport. Protesters painted the campaign's initials on the roadway during their sit-in in a bid to delay its reopening.Surrey Police said they had arrested 14 people at Junction 9 of the M25 near Leatherhead and 10 more at Junction 1 of the M3 — the south-western route out of London to Southampton — at Sunbury-on-Thames.The sit-down action caused two lanes of the motorway to be closed on the anti-clockwise side, causing tailbacks, but the junctions were cleared by 10:15 am.Insulate Britain claims to be campaigning against climate poverty by demanding the government improve home insulation — which it is already doing through its Green Homes Grant scheme.But a protester named only as Harry, a solar energy engineer from Cornwall in the south-west of England, said his concerns were about global warming and greenhouse gas emissions.The group's leaders include Roger Hallam, a co-founder of XR who was arrested in September 2019 and charged with conspiring to cause a public nuisance over his part in a plot to fly aerial drones over Heathrow Airport, potentially risking tens of thousands of passengers' lives.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the roadblocks put "drivers at risk and INCREASES pollution" — and put the police on notice to crack down on them.One woman had to be airlifted to hospital on Tuesday after a pile-up in tailbacks on the M25 caused by the protesters.Home Secretary Priti Patel said the police had the government's support, and stressed that the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill soon to become law would make public nuisance a serious criminal offence."This kind of disruption is dangerous and takes police away from communities where they are needed most", she added. "That's exactly why we are giving police the powers to better manage such highly disruptive demonstrations in future".

britain

london

surrey

kent

essex

heathrow airport

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, extinction rebellion (xr), uk, london, surrey, kent, essex, motorway, heathrow airport