Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/french-catholic-church-investigation-finds-216000-paedophilia-cases-over-70-years-1089672941.html
French Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years
French Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years
Around 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, according to media reports citing a French independent commission on... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T07:51+0000
2021-10-05T08:57+0000
france
europe
catholic church
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106331/71/1063317155_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4a4e7bdf03a7d9278575ca1bf8de57.jpg
The head of an independent enquiry investigating church child abuse, Jean-Marc Sauve, said that around 216,000 children have been abused by members of the Catholic clergy in France since 1950.Jean-Marc Sauve said that there has been systemic negligence and silence from those at the top of the Catholic hierarchy over the abuse.He added at an online presentation of the report that the problem still existed.The French prosecutor received evidence of 22 cases of violence, on which it is still possible to initiate criminal proceedings - the priests involved in these crimes are still alive.The commission began work in 2018 in the wake of scandals in churches in other countries. It included doctors, sociologists, historians and theologians. They examined church, court and police archives, and interviewed more than 6,500 victims and witnesses of crimes. The prepared report was 2,500 pages long. Earlier, Pope Francis changed church legislation and made the clergy more liable for sexual harassment.
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
Shut the govno down. It's 100% toxic. Confiscate their ill gotten gains and distribute them to the communities they have grotesquely exploited.
0
3
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106331/71/1063317155_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_56f8370447f636b986368da7198ba5ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, catholic church

French Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years

07:51 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 08:57 GMT 05.10.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James Ogley / A clerical collar on a table in a pubA clerical collar
A clerical collar - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James Ogley / A clerical collar on a table in a pub
Subscribe
Around 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, according to media reports citing a French independent commission on sexual abuse in the church.
The head of an independent enquiry investigating church child abuse, Jean-Marc Sauve, said that around 216,000 children have been abused by members of the Catholic clergy in France since 1950.
“That is devastating, because the ratio between 216,000 and 3,000, it’s one aggressor for 70 victims. That is terrifying for the French society, for the Catholic Church,” he said.
Jean-Marc Sauve said that there has been systemic negligence and silence from those at the top of the Catholic hierarchy over the abuse.
"The consequences are very serious,'' Sauve said. "About 60% of men and women who were sexually abused encounter major problems in their sentimental or sexual life.''
He added at an online presentation of the report that the problem still existed.
The French prosecutor received evidence of 22 cases of violence, on which it is still possible to initiate criminal proceedings - the priests involved in these crimes are still alive.
The commission began work in 2018 in the wake of scandals in churches in other countries. It included doctors, sociologists, historians and theologians. They examined church, court and police archives, and interviewed more than 6,500 victims and witnesses of crimes. The prepared report was 2,500 pages long. Earlier, Pope Francis changed church legislation and made the clergy more liable for sexual harassment.
010030
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 10:58 GMT1
000000
Shut the govno down. It's 100% toxic. Confiscate their ill gotten gains and distribute them to the communities they have grotesquely exploited.
vtvot tak
5 October, 11:26 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:57 GMTTexas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney
08:46 GMTFountain of Memes as Cricket Legend MS Dhoni Sets Bizarre Record in Indian Premier League
08:42 GMTSoyuz MS-19 Lifts Off From Baikonur Making Russia First to Launch Cinema Crew Into Space
08:21 GMTPandora Papers Reveal Secret Owners Of Over 1,500 Offshore-Held UK Properties Worth Billions
07:51 GMTFrench Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years
07:46 GMTIsrael's FM Lapid Offers to Rebuild Gaza But Egyptian Source Says His Plan Might Be 'Too Ambitious'
07:35 GMTWorld-Longest Subsea Power Cable to Blunt UK's Price Peaks Despite 'Tight' State in Norway – Pundit
07:08 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say
07:00 GMTPoll Shows Europeans Have Grown Disappointed With US After Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
06:44 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
06:09 GMTFrom 'Routine Tests' to 'Bug in the Server': Facebook's Worst Outages
05:56 GMT'Worst Injustice in Norway': Lawyer Seeks to Revert 400-Year-Old Witch Trials
05:47 GMTPandora Papers Find US Trusts' Links to Foreign Bribery, Rights Abuse Suspects, Reports Say
04:18 GMTKishida Holds 1st Conversation With US Leader Since Taking Office As Japan Prime Minister
04:04 GMTBiden Says 'Reckless and Dangerous' Republicans Risking Disastrous Default Amid Debt Ceiling Debate
03:56 GMTWikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be
03:42 GMT'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe
02:00 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 13 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
01:45 GMTImpact of Facebook Outage Minimal, Raises Questions About Whistleblower Reports - Expert
01:19 GMTThe Day Facebook Disappeared