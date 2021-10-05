Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/former-president-donald-trump-falls-off-forbes-400-list-for-first-time-in-25-years-1089691061.html
Former President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
Former President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
For a quarter-century, Donald Trump has been a mainstay on the Forbes 400 list. After touting his business skills on the campaign trail that won him the US... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T19:39+0000
2021-10-05T19:39+0000
donald trump
forbes rich list
news
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820193_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84dd67cba72d11db8f61ff8c3c0af324.jpg
In 2020, Trump came in as the 339th richest American, his lowest showing since 1996. That was when he first rejoined the list following the bankruptcy of the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Plaza Hotel, and the Trump Castle Hotel and Plaza in the early 1990s. While Trump fell off the list in 2021, his personal net worth has remained static at $2.5 billion.Trump’s demise, in the Forbes 400, is a product of the economic environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the former president’s wealth is tied up in big-city properties and, over the past year, tech stocks have shown dramatic growth, while Manhattan commercial real estate has taken a hit that looks unlikely to abate.Trump falling off the list isn’t a total surprise, as his net worth and ranking had been sliding down ever since he seriously began running for president. In 2015, Trump posted his highest net worth of $4.5 billion and came in as the 121st wealthiest American. However, every year since, he has gone down in the rankings as his personal net worth has shrunk by $2 billion.While ethics experts were upset over Trump’s failure to divest his assets to protect against conflicts of interests and corruption, the concerns appear to have been unwarranted as it cost him $2 billion to be president.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820193_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24863f94c7ccc7d8699e813326e52638.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, forbes rich list, news, us

Former President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years

19:39 GMT 05.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.
In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
For a quarter-century, Donald Trump has been a mainstay on the Forbes 400 list. After touting his business skills on the campaign trail that won him the US presidency, Trump has steadily seen his fortune decline.
In 2020, Trump came in as the 339th richest American, his lowest showing since 1996. That was when he first rejoined the list following the bankruptcy of the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Plaza Hotel, and the Trump Castle Hotel and Plaza in the early 1990s. While Trump fell off the list in 2021, his personal net worth has remained static at $2.5 billion.
Trump’s demise, in the Forbes 400, is a product of the economic environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of the former president’s wealth is tied up in big-city properties and, over the past year, tech stocks have shown dramatic growth, while Manhattan commercial real estate has taken a hit that looks unlikely to abate.
Trump falling off the list isn’t a total surprise, as his net worth and ranking had been sliding down ever since he seriously began running for president. In 2015, Trump posted his highest net worth of $4.5 billion and came in as the 121st wealthiest American.
However, every year since, he has gone down in the rankings as his personal net worth has shrunk by $2 billion.
Following Trump’s election, he boasted “I could actually run my business and run government at the same time. I don’t like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to.”
While ethics experts were upset over Trump’s failure to divest his assets to protect against conflicts of interests and corruption, the concerns appear to have been unwarranted as it cost him $2 billion to be president.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:39 GMTFormer President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
18:59 GMT'Woman & Outsider': Ex-Adviser Reveals Why Trump Did Not Regard Her as Part of His Team – Report
18:56 GMTEx-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
18:42 GMTOne of Seven People Aged 15-24 Are Depressed in India, Reveals UNICEF Report
18:41 GMTUS Will Fall Into Recession if Debt Limit Showdown Not Resolved Soon, Yellen Warns
18:35 GMTCryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems,' Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage
17:18 GMTUnidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
17:15 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border
17:06 GMTFrance to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Potential Involvement
17:01 GMTUS Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats Amid Moscow Embassy Dispute
16:41 GMTBiden to ‘Rally Support’ for Gridlocked Vast Social Spending Package During Visit to Swing-States
16:30 GMTDurham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
16:25 GMTNATO Chief Urges Continued Interaction With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War