Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/taiwan-calls-for-security-cooperation-with-australia-as-chinese-jets-perform-frequent-fly-bys--1089653796.html
Taiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
Taiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
Taiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia Amid Frequent Flybys of Chinese Jets
2021-10-04T15:14+0000
2021-10-04T15:14+0000
asia & pacific
china
australia
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080496866_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_8bc0c1a58d182baaeefbdf0f249ef08b.jpg
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has called for greater cooperation between the island and Australia as the alleged threat from China appears to be increasing. The minister said that "like-minded" countries should join forces to limit China's territorial ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region, naming Australia and the US as potential candidates for cooperation.Wu added that Taipei enjoys "very good" relations with Australia, which - like many foreign states - does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation.Despite being a self-governed island, China claims Taiwan as a breakaway, but inalienable part of its territory. Although some countries officially uphold the One China policy, others, such as Australia and the US, remain neutral, recognising neither Beijing's claims, nor Taiwan's.Taipei earlier praised the creation of AUKUS – a security pact between the US, UK and Australia – for its planned efforts to "defend the Indo-Pacific". Two members of the pact, the US and Australia recently vowed to "strengthen ties with Taiwan", despite having no diplomatic relations with the island.Taiwan's calls for greater cooperation with Australia also come in the face of the increased number of missions the Chinese Air Force has made at the edge of the island-controlled airspace in recent days. According to Taipei reports, some 38 PLA aircraft were detected on 1 October, 39 jets and anti-submarine aircraft were spotted on Saturday and 12 more on 3 October.The fly-bys of Chinese aircraft come as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington - one of the island's main allies - over the regular US "freedom of navigation missions" carried out in the Taiwan Strait without China's consent. Beijing cautioned the White House against continuing to send warships to the region since such actions might provoke an incident and possibly an armed confrontation between the two countries' navies.
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/china-may-direct-its-nuclear-missiles-towards-australia-as-aukus-serves-us-demands---report-1089177795.html
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080496866_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72e130a16ebfa2b90155c4f11f6bc160.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, australia, taiwan

Taiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys

15:14 GMT 04.10.2021
© AP PhotoIn this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
More than 100 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's defence system identification zone over the past three days and have clearly increased the number of fly-bys which are being carried out by the People's Liberation Army's Air Force.
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has called for greater cooperation between the island and Australia as the alleged threat from China appears to be increasing. The minister said that "like-minded" countries should join forces to limit China's territorial ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region, naming Australia and the US as potential candidates for cooperation.

"We would like to engage in security or intelligence exchanges with other like-minded partners, Australia included, so Taiwan is better prepared to deal with the war situation."

Joseph Wu
Taiwan's Foreign Minister
Wu added that Taipei enjoys "very good" relations with Australia, which - like many foreign states - does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
Despite being a self-governed island, China claims Taiwan as a breakaway, but inalienable part of its territory. Although some countries officially uphold the One China policy, others, such as Australia and the US, remain neutral, recognising neither Beijing's claims, nor Taiwan's.
Taipei earlier praised the creation of AUKUS – a security pact between the US, UK and Australia – for its planned efforts to "defend the Indo-Pacific". Two members of the pact, the US and Australia recently vowed to "strengthen ties with Taiwan", despite having no diplomatic relations with the island.
This photo taken on January 4, 2021 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
AUKUS
China May Direct Its Nuclear Missiles Towards Australia as AUKUS 'Serves US’ Demands' - Report
18 September, 03:51 GMT
Taiwan's calls for greater cooperation with Australia also come in the face of the increased number of missions the Chinese Air Force has made at the edge of the island-controlled airspace in recent days. According to Taipei reports, some 38 PLA aircraft were detected on 1 October, 39 jets and anti-submarine aircraft were spotted on Saturday and 12 more on 3 October.
The fly-bys of Chinese aircraft come as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington - one of the island's main allies - over the regular US "freedom of navigation missions" carried out in the Taiwan Strait without China's consent. Beijing cautioned the White House against continuing to send warships to the region since such actions might provoke an incident and possibly an armed confrontation between the two countries' navies.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
12:49 GMTJapan's New PM Accuses China of Trying to Change Status Quo With Force 'in Some Areas'