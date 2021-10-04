Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/star-trek-icon-shatner-and-blue-origin-vp-confirmed-to-fly-on-new-shepard-spacecraft-12-october-1089656378.html
Star Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
Star Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian actor William Shatner, known for his performance in Star Trek as Captain James T. Kirk, and Blue Origin Vice President Audrey... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T14:31+0000
2021-10-04T14:31+0000
us
blue origin
spaceflights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080554996_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d99ae735d558af021b47950d042425.jpg
Shatner and Powers will join crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries, the statement said.New Shepard is scheduled to be launched on 12 October at 8.30 a.m. CDT (1:30 p.m. GMT) from Launch Site One in the US state of Texas, the statement said.The 90-year-old celebrity is set to become the oldest astronaut ever.Powers, who worked for NASA for more than ten years, expressed confidence in New Shepard's mission success.On 20 July, Blue Origin successfully launched its first human flight with Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, a former test pilot Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, a Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080554996_233:0:1673:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3153dfddfe7321d4e4ede3791d9900c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, blue origin, spaceflights

Star Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October

14:31 GMT 04.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @blueoriginBlue Origin aerospace company's New Shepard rocket.
Blue Origin aerospace company's New Shepard rocket. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @blueorigin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian actor William Shatner, known for his performance in Star Trek as Captain James T. Kirk, and Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers will travel to space along with other crew members on board the New Shepard launch vehicle on October 12, Blue Origin said on Monday.

"Today, Blue Origin announced actor William Shatner and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, will fly onboard New Shepard NS-18", Blue Origin said in a statement.

Shatner and Powers will join crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries, the statement said.
New Shepard is scheduled to be launched on 12 October at 8.30 a.m. CDT (1:30 p.m. GMT) from Launch Site One in the US state of Texas, the statement said.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle", Shatner said.

The 90-year-old celebrity is set to become the oldest astronaut ever.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gage Skidmore / William Shatner William Shatner
William Shatner - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
William Shatner
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gage Skidmore / William Shatner
Powers, who worked for NASA for more than ten years, expressed confidence in New Shepard's mission success.

"I'm excited to continue writing Blue's human spaceflight history", she said.

On 20 July, Blue Origin successfully launched its first human flight with Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, a former test pilot Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, a Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No 'Republican Cooperation' to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister