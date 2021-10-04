https://sputniknews.com/20211004/star-trek-icon-shatner-and-blue-origin-vp-confirmed-to-fly-on-new-shepard-spacecraft-12-october-1089656378.html

Star Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October

Shatner and Powers will join crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries, the statement said.New Shepard is scheduled to be launched on 12 October at 8.30 a.m. CDT (1:30 p.m. GMT) from Launch Site One in the US state of Texas, the statement said.The 90-year-old celebrity is set to become the oldest astronaut ever.Powers, who worked for NASA for more than ten years, expressed confidence in New Shepard's mission success.On 20 July, Blue Origin successfully launched its first human flight with Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, a former test pilot Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, a Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.

