Beam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
Beam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
The actor, known for his role as Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk, said last year that he may briefly go into space, and it looks like his dream will finally come true.
TV legend William Shatner will participate in an upcoming flight of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, TMZ reported. The 90-year-old actor will be on board the New Shepard rocket during its 15-minute suborbital flight, scheduled for October, and thus, will become the oldest man ever to go into space.According to TMZ, the flight may be filmed as part of a documentary special, and at least one deal regarding it is currently being negotiated.So far, it is unclear who will join Captain Kirk during the flight. In the previous Blue Origin launch, the crew included Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk, and Dutch Space tourist Oliver Daemen.At the San Diego Comic-Con last year, Shatner also hinted that he may join a spaceflight, and this May, he tweeted a photo of himself saying he was ready to participate in NASA's Crew-2 mission.
TV legend William Shatner will participate in an upcoming flight of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin,
TMZ reported. The 90-year-old actor will be on board the New Shepard rocket during its 15-minute suborbital flight, scheduled for October, and thus, will become the oldest man ever to go into space.
According to TMZ, the flight may be filmed as part of a documentary special, and at least one deal regarding it is currently being negotiated.
So far, it is unclear who will join Captain Kirk during the flight. In the previous Blue Origin launch, the crew included Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk, and Dutch Space tourist Oliver Daemen.
At the San Diego Comic-Con last year, Shatner also hinted that he may join a spaceflight, and this May, he tweeted a photo of himself saying he was ready to participate in NASA's Crew-2 mission.