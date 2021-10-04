Registration was successful!
Evergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'
Evergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trading in shares of China's second largest property developer, Evergrande Group, was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 4... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
"At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. [01:00 GMT] on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction", the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a statement.Earlier, it was reported that Evergrande trading was being suspended on Monday morning, but no reasons were given.Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reportedly plans to acquire a 51 percent stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. for more than $5.1 billion.Evergrande is on the brink of default after years of growth and active borrowing. Declining sales, a high-risk business model, and Beijing's actions to curb the boom in the Chinese housing market brought the company into crisis. At the end of June, Evergrande owed $304 billion. Since the beginning of this year, Evergrande's shares, which are traded in Hong Kong, have plunged 82 percent.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/chinas-evergrande-to-sell-15-billion-in-shengjing-bank-shares-amid-liquidity-issues-1089508880.html
asia, news, world, china, hong kong stock exchange

Evergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'

05:09 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 05:23 GMT 04.10.2021)
The logo of China Evergrande Group seen on the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China September 22, 2021.
The logo of China Evergrande Group seen on the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALY SONG
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trading in shares of China's second largest property developer, Evergrande Group, was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 4 October ahead of a major deal.
"At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. [01:00 GMT] on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction", the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a statement.
Earlier, it was reported that Evergrande trading was being suspended on Monday morning, but no reasons were given.
Shengjing Bank - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
China's Evergrande to Sell $1.5 Billion in Shengjing Bank Shares Amid Liquidity Issues
29 September, 08:29 GMT
29 September, 08:29 GMT
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reportedly plans to acquire a 51 percent stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. for more than $5.1 billion.
Evergrande is on the brink of default after years of growth and active borrowing. Declining sales, a high-risk business model, and Beijing's actions to curb the boom in the Chinese housing market brought the company into crisis. At the end of June, Evergrande owed $304 billion. Since the beginning of this year, Evergrande's shares, which are traded in Hong Kong, have plunged 82 percent.
