Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Czech Prime Minister Denies Using Offshore Scheme to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has commented on the Pandora Papers claim that he allegedly used an offshore company to purchase a lavish... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
pandora papers
czech republic
leaked documents
According to the Pandora Papers, the five-bedroom Chateau Bigaud on the French Riviera is registered to a subsidiary of one of the Czech companies indirectly owned by Babis. The papers allege that Babis moved $22 million through offshore companies to buy the lavish estate in 2009, while keeping his ownership secret.The Czech legislative elections will take place on 8-9 October. The latest polls show the centrist ruling party ANO, headed by Babis, coming out on top, with 28-32 percent of prospective voters supporting it.In early September, the European Commission warned Prague that it could suspend subsidies allocated for the country over a conflict of interests with Babis, who controls various companies and has allegedly funnelled the EU funding to his business.On 3 October, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe. ICIJ said the publication, called Pandora Papers in reference to the 2016 Panama Papers scandal, was based on a leak of 11.9 million files.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/pandora-papers-feature-3-current-11-former-latin-american-presidents-report-says-1089632985.html
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Oh, yes, they will now all deny all..
czech republic
Czech Prime Minister Denies Using Offshore Scheme to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France

04:30 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 04.10.2021)
© REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIRCzech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019.
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has commented on the Pandora Papers claim that he allegedly used an offshore company to purchase a lavish chateau for $22 million, saying that all his actions were within the legal framework.
According to the Pandora Papers, the five-bedroom Chateau Bigaud on the French Riviera is registered to a subsidiary of one of the Czech companies indirectly owned by Babis. The papers allege that Babis moved $22 million through offshore companies to buy the lavish estate in 2009, while keeping his ownership secret.

"Well, it's here. I was waiting for what they would pull on me just before the elections, so that they would harm me and influence the Czech elections", Babis said on Twitter commenting on the allegations, adding "I have never done anything illegal or wrong, but that does not prevent them from trying to denigrate me again and influence the Czech parliamentary elections".

The Czech legislative elections will take place on 8-9 October. The latest polls show the centrist ruling party ANO, headed by Babis, coming out on top, with 28-32 percent of prospective voters supporting it.
In early September, the European Commission warned Prague that it could suspend subsidies allocated for the country over a conflict of interests with Babis, who controls various companies and has allegedly funnelled the EU funding to his business.
Flag of Ecuador - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Pandora Papers
Pandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says
Yesterday, 18:47 GMT
On 3 October, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe. ICIJ said the publication, called Pandora Papers in reference to the 2016 Panama Papers scandal, was based on a leak of 11.9 million files.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them.I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure.My experience with him was great,He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions.After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203,Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Oh, yes, they will now all deny all..
