Pandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The incumbent presidents of Ecuador, Chile and the Dominican Republic, as well as 11 former Latin American leaders, are listed in the... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the news outlet, most of the 14 Latin American leaders featured in the documents are right-wing politicians. Chile's Sebastian Pinera, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and the Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader have all been wealthy businessmen.The list of the former presidents mentioned includes Colombia's Cesar Gaviria and Andres Pastrana, Honduras' Porfirio Lobo, Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Paraguay's Horacio Cartes and Panama's Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Perez Balladares.The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which has released the dossier, claims that it contains data about secret wealth and dealings of politicians and businessmen around the world.

