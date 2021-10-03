Pandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents, Report Says

Registration was successful!
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The incumbent presidents of Ecuador, Chile and the Dominican Republic, as well as 11 former Latin American leaders, are listed in the... 03.10.2021
According to the news outlet, most of the 14 Latin American leaders featured in the documents are right-wing politicians. Chile's Sebastian Pinera, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and the Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader have all been wealthy businessmen.The list of the former presidents mentioned includes Colombia's Cesar Gaviria and Andres Pastrana, Honduras' Porfirio Lobo, Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Paraguay's Horacio Cartes and Panama's Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Perez Balladares.The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which has released the dossier, claims that it contains data about secret wealth and dealings of politicians and businessmen around the world.
18:47 GMT 03.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The incumbent presidents of Ecuador, Chile and the Dominican Republic, as well as 11 former Latin American leaders, are listed in the Pandora Papers investigation into offshore schemes by the rich and powerful, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday.
According to the news outlet, most of the 14 Latin American leaders featured in the documents are right-wing politicians. Chile's Sebastian Pinera, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and the Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader have all been wealthy businessmen.
The list of the former presidents mentioned includes Colombia's Cesar Gaviria and Andres Pastrana, Honduras' Porfirio Lobo, Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Paraguay's Horacio Cartes and Panama's Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Perez Balladares.
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which has released the dossier, claims that it contains data about secret wealth and dealings of politicians and businessmen around the world.
