https://sputniknews.com/20211003/saudi-arabia-says-in-robust-dialogue-with-us-to-end-war-in-yemen-1089626294.html
Saudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
Saudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
Saudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
2021-10-03T12:48+0000
2021-10-03T12:48+0000
2021-10-03T13:18+0000
middle east
yemen
saudi arabia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083081533_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_01351f6fcec451c6900050632db4502f.jpg
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has revealed that Riyadh and Washington are engaged in a "robust dialogue" on ending the military conflict in Yemen.The US provided intelligence support for the Saudi coalition operating in Yemen since 2015, with the goal of defeating the Houthi forces and reinstating President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, whom they had ousted in 2014. Washington also sold weapons to two members of the coalition – Saudi Arabia and the UAE.However, the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, purportedly caused by the coalition's actions and embargo, prompted US lawmakers in 2019 to demand a cessation of arms sales to these countries. While the Trump administration blocked the initiative, his successor, President Joe Biden halted arms sales to one of the states – Saudi Arabia in January 2021.Despite the more than five-year involvement by Gulf countries in the conflict, they have been unable to dislodge the Houthis, who continue to control the western part of the country, including its capital Sanaa.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/us-envoy-lenderking-says-dialogue-with-russia-on-yemen-very-helpful-1089355348.html
carey walmper
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
yemen
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083081533_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_630aa266f1c28bd0112fdb382a28deb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
middle east, yemen, saudi arabia, us
Saudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
12:48 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 03.10.2021)
Being updated
Riyadh organised a coalition of Gulf countries to invade Yemen in 2015, with the goal of supporting ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and help him defeat the Houthi rebels.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has revealed that Riyadh and Washington are engaged in a "robust dialogue" on ending the military conflict in Yemen.
The US provided intelligence support for the Saudi coalition operating in Yemen since 2015, with the goal of defeating the Houthi forces and reinstating President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, whom they had ousted in 2014. Washington also sold weapons to two members of the coalition – Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
However, the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, purportedly caused by the coalition's actions and embargo, prompted US lawmakers in 2019 to demand a cessation of arms sales to these countries. While the Trump administration blocked the initiative, his successor, President Joe Biden halted arms sales to one of the states – Saudi Arabia in January 2021.
Despite the more than five-year involvement by Gulf countries in the conflict, they have been unable to dislodge the Houthis, who continue to control the western part of the country, including its capital Sanaa.