Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/sarah-everards-killer-cop-showed-up-with-prostitute-at-met-colleagues-party-1089620350.html
Sarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
Sarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
The Everard case triggered large-scale protests against male violence in the UK, and Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has been urged to resign in order "to... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T09:39+0000
2021-10-03T09:39+0000
police
murder
incident
prostitute
uk
sarah everard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082303368_0:0:1241:699_1920x0_80_0_0_651b5f229ba16f7b5b8d690370b673d5.jpg
A British police officer, who has been jailed for life for killing Sarah Everard, once showed off a prostitute to his Met colleagues at a hotel party, according to The Sun. It remains unclear when exactly the reported incident took place.The newspaper reported that 48-year-old "killer cop" Wayne Couzens invited the sex worker to his colleague's tenth wedding anniversary party at the Hilton in Maidstone, Kent."He was quite open about her being an escort. He said 'My wife can't make it so I've brought this brass with me'", the source claimed, adding that Couzens "was always saying weird things about sex".The insider argued that the 48-year-old "gave him the creeps", and that he "wasn't the only one".According to the source, Couzens "was laughing about" inviting the prostitute saying to the insider: "You know how it is, sometimes you have to pay for it".The Metropolitan Police Department was earlier slammed for failing to pick up on the danger Couzens posed despite a number of troubling issues, including the fact that he was apparently nicknamed "The Rapist" by colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because of comments he had made about women.In late September, Couzens received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he admitted abducting, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of her breaching COVID-19 laws.Everard, 33, vanished on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in a woods in Kent.
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/the-sarah-everard-case-is-harrowing-and-is-part-of-epidemic-of-male-violence-says-uk-barrister-1089551731.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082303368_105:0:1038:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7ab18abbeb0c03b771f971292100c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
police, murder, incident, prostitute, uk, sarah everard

Sarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party

09:39 GMT 03.10.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceSarah Everard, who went missing on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's in south London
Sarah Everard, who went missing on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's in south London - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Everard case triggered large-scale protests against male violence in the UK, and Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has been urged to resign in order "to restore women's confidence in police".
A British police officer, who has been jailed for life for killing Sarah Everard, once showed off a prostitute to his Met colleagues at a hotel party, according to The Sun. It remains unclear when exactly the reported incident took place.
The newspaper reported that 48-year-old "killer cop" Wayne Couzens invited the sex worker to his colleague's tenth wedding anniversary party at the Hilton in Maidstone, Kent.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceWayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Wayne Couzens
© Photo : Metropolitan Police

The Sun cited an unnamed source as saying that all those present at the party "knew Wayne was married and expected him to turn up with his wife" and that "instead jaws dropped when he showed up with this woman dressed really over the top".

"He was quite open about her being an escort. He said 'My wife can't make it so I've brought this brass with me'", the source claimed, adding that Couzens "was always saying weird things about sex".
The insider argued that the 48-year-old "gave him the creeps", and that he "wasn't the only one".
According to the source, Couzens "was laughing about" inviting the prostitute saying to the insider: "You know how it is, sometimes you have to pay for it".

The report comes as Met Commissioner Cressida Dick is under pressure to resign "to make sure the confidence of women [in the police] is restored", as Tory MP Caroline Nokes put it.

The Metropolitan Police Department was earlier slammed for failing to pick up on the danger Couzens posed despite a number of troubling issues, including the fact that he was apparently nicknamed "The Rapist" by colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because of comments he had made about women.
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
The Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
30 September, 14:46 GMT
In late September, Couzens received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he admitted abducting, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of her breaching COVID-19 laws.
Everard, 33, vanished on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in a woods in Kent.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:27 GMTNever Surrender: BoJo Pledges to Not Bring Back 'Low-Wage Immigration' Amid Lorry Drivers Shortage
10:00 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
09:39 GMTSarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
09:36 GMTUK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
09:35 GMTUkraine's Zelensky Says Ready to Meet Putin Face-to-Face
09:32 GMTPM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
08:49 GMTFuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video
07:57 GMTTed Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Causes 'Personnel Crisis' in Biden Admin
07:49 GMTLive Updates: UK Conservative Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
07:22 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
07:15 GMTRussian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria
07:12 GMTItalians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections
06:18 GMTIndian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border
06:11 GMTNorth Korea Warns UN Security Council of 'Consequences' if It Relies on US 'Brigandish Approach'
05:58 GMTJohnson Vows 'Decisive Action' to Rebuild COVID-Hit Economy Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
05:33 GMTWATCH 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant Heard at NASCAR Race
05:15 GMTDetention of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended by Five Months, Daughter Says
05:07 GMTMahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
04:58 GMTEXCLUSIVE: Tehran to Boost Uranium Enrichment, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Says
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat