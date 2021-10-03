https://sputniknews.com/20211003/sarah-everards-killer-cop-showed-up-with-prostitute-at-met-colleagues-party-1089620350.html

Sarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party

A British police officer, who has been jailed for life for killing Sarah Everard, once showed off a prostitute to his Met colleagues at a hotel party, according to The Sun. It remains unclear when exactly the reported incident took place.The newspaper reported that 48-year-old "killer cop" Wayne Couzens invited the sex worker to his colleague's tenth wedding anniversary party at the Hilton in Maidstone, Kent."He was quite open about her being an escort. He said 'My wife can't make it so I've brought this brass with me'", the source claimed, adding that Couzens "was always saying weird things about sex".The insider argued that the 48-year-old "gave him the creeps", and that he "wasn't the only one".According to the source, Couzens "was laughing about" inviting the prostitute saying to the insider: "You know how it is, sometimes you have to pay for it".The Metropolitan Police Department was earlier slammed for failing to pick up on the danger Couzens posed despite a number of troubling issues, including the fact that he was apparently nicknamed "The Rapist" by colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because of comments he had made about women.In late September, Couzens received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he admitted abducting, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of her breaching COVID-19 laws.Everard, 33, vanished on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in a woods in Kent.

