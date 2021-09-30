Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/the-sarah-everard-case-is-harrowing-and-is-part-of-epidemic-of-male-violence-says-uk-barrister-1089551731.html
The Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
The Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
Former Metropolitan Police Officer PC Wayne Couzens has been given a whole life sentence for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard. The case triggered... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T14:46+0000
2021-09-30T14:49+0000
violence
rape
metropolitan police
cressida dick
sarah everard
news
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082340916_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdcd2d1633641d4ebee0619b997478b.jpg
Wayne Couzens will die in prison after being sentenced to a whole life term by a judge at the Old Bailey for abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of breaching Covid-19 laws.Sarah vanished on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in woods in Kent.But she said the recent murder of Sabina Nessa had highlighted the dangers for women and she told Sputnik: “A woman is murdered every three days in this country by a man. That is staggering. It’s an epidemic.”Ms Proudman said male violence towards women, whether it was within relationships or as strangers, was “insidious and corrosive.”She said: “It’s not a small minority of men either. Around 1.6 million incidents of domestic abuse are reported every year. That is an enormous number.”Miles Manning, a retired detective sergeant in the Metropolitan Police, described Couzens as an “abomination” and said: “I don’t know a single cop that doesn’t think he should spent the rest of his miserable life in jail.”Couzens, 48, will join 73 other inmates who are serving whole life sentences in British prisons. They include serial killer Rose West and MP Jo Cox’s assassin, Thomas Mair.It is not known where he will spend his sentence but in view of the heinous nature of the crime and the fact that he is a former police officer, it is expected Couzens will spend much of his time in isolation and, also on suicide watch.Couzens showed Sarah his Metropolitan Police warrant card, pretended he was arresting her for breaching Covid laws, cuffed her hands behind her back and put her in the back of the hire car before taking her to Kent, raping and murdering her.West Midlands Victims' Commissioner Nicky Brennan welcomed the sentence and said: “There are lessons to be learnt for all police forces from the murder of Sarah Everard and we all need to put a much greater emphasis on women’s safety."She said: “There is no getting away from the fact that violence against women and abuse of women needs to be tackled and a key part of that is challenging and changing the attitudes and behaviours of men who perpetrate that violence.”Ms Proudman said the police itself needed reform and it was not clear if Cressida Dick was able to deliver it in the Metropolitan Police.She said: “Her response to the vigil for Sarah Everard earlier this year, and the disproportionate force used by her officers was disgusting.”Ms Proudman said record numbers of women had complained about domestic abuse by police officers.“It’s not just a few rotten apples. We need a public inquiry into violence against women and girls,” she concluded.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082340916_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7be2308674ad87fbd70ce9f4b772c711.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
violence, rape, metropolitan police, cressida dick, sarah everard, news, uk

The Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister

14:46 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 30.09.2021)
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYPeople gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Former Metropolitan Police Officer PC Wayne Couzens has been given a whole life sentence for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard. The case triggered huge protests by women’s groups who believe more should be done to tackle an “epidemic” of male violence.
Wayne Couzens will die in prison after being sentenced to a whole life term by a judge at the Old Bailey for abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of breaching Covid-19 laws.
Sarah vanished on 3 March as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in woods in Kent.
Charlotte Proudman, a barrister who specialises in violence against women and girls, said: “I don’t think this case is a one-off. It’s one of the most harrowing cases ever, especially because it was a police officer who abducted and raped a woman who was just going about her normal business.”
But she said the recent murder of Sabina Nessa had highlighted the dangers for women and she told Sputnik: “A woman is murdered every three days in this country by a man. That is staggering. It’s an epidemic.”
Ms Proudman said male violence towards women, whether it was within relationships or as strangers, was “insidious and corrosive.”
She said: “It’s not a small minority of men either. Around 1.6 million incidents of domestic abuse are reported every year. That is an enormous number.”
Miles Manning, a retired detective sergeant in the Metropolitan Police, described Couzens as an “abomination” and said: “I don’t know a single cop that doesn’t think he should spent the rest of his miserable life in jail.”
Mr Manning told Sputnik: “The job is hard enough without the likes of this creature making every arrest by a plain clothes officer a massive problem.”
Couzens, 48, will join 73 other inmates who are serving whole life sentences in British prisons. They include serial killer Rose West and MP Jo Cox’s assassin, Thomas Mair.
It is not known where he will spend his sentence but in view of the heinous nature of the crime and the fact that he is a former police officer, it is expected Couzens will spend much of his time in isolation and, also on suicide watch.
Couzens showed Sarah his Metropolitan Police warrant card, pretended he was arresting her for breaching Covid laws, cuffed her hands behind her back and put her in the back of the hire car before taking her to Kent, raping and murdering her.
The Everard family issued a statement on Thursday in which they said: “Sarah lost her life needlessly and cruelly and all the years of life she had yet to enjoy were stolen from her. Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death. The world is a safer place with him imprisoned.”
West Midlands Victims' Commissioner Nicky Brennan welcomed the sentence and said: “There are lessons to be learnt for all police forces from the murder of Sarah Everard and we all need to put a much greater emphasis on women’s safety."
She said: “There is no getting away from the fact that violence against women and abuse of women needs to be tackled and a key part of that is challenging and changing the attitudes and behaviours of men who perpetrate that violence.”
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYPolice detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Ms Proudman said the police itself needed reform and it was not clear if Cressida Dick was able to deliver it in the Metropolitan Police.
She said: “Her response to the vigil for Sarah Everard earlier this year, and the disproportionate force used by her officers was disgusting.”
Ms Proudman said record numbers of women had complained about domestic abuse by police officers.
“It’s not just a few rotten apples. We need a public inquiry into violence against women and girls,” she concluded.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com.
Gladys Smith
30 September, 17:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:13 GMTRussian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
15:05 GMTUS Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border, DHS Says
14:57 GMTChina's 'Artificial Sun' Could Generate Electricity in a Decade in Race to Harness Fusion Technology
14:53 GMTZakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels
14:46 GMTThe Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
14:30 GMTThe Winner Takes It All: China Secures LNG Mega Deal With Qatar Amid Europe’s Gas Crunch
13:59 GMT‘Pushback Against China’: Indian Firm Signs 35-Year Lease to Run Strategic Port in Sri Lanka
13:39 GMT'Hope Black People Die' Graffiti That Led to School Protest Painted by... Afro-American Student
13:33 GMTFarmers Protesting Against Ruling BJP Events Clash With Police in India's Haryana State - Video
13:14 GMTIRGC Issues Veiled Warning to Azerbaijan, Says Tehran Won’t Tolerate Israeli Presence Near Borders
13:10 GMT‘Something Doesn’t Add Up’: French FM Accuses Australia of ‘Lying’ Over Sub Deal ‘Betrayal’
12:47 GMTSpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
12:15 GMTNothing to See Here: Former French Nuclear Weapon Test Site Partially Blurred on Google Map
12:05 GMTIndian Woman Born Without Uterus, Fallopian Tubes Makes Her Dream of Motherhood Come True
11:59 GMTChina Discovers New Oil Spot With 569 Barrels Per Day Capacity
11:39 GMTUS Navy Taps Atlantic Destroyer Task Group to Hunt for Russian Subs, Citing ‘New Strategic Threats’
11:37 GMTErdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
11:22 GMTIncidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief
11:21 GMTPower Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
11:11 GMTUK Police Officer Given Whole Life Sentence for 'Grotesquely Executed' Murder of Sarah Everard