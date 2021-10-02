Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Russian Health Minister Says WHO Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
Turkey's Erdogan Meets With Kremlin to Increase "Defense Cooperation Regardless of US Objections"
Turkey's Erdogan Meets With Kremlin to Increase "Defense Cooperation Regardless of US Objections"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about efforts to revive the Wooly Mammoth, the meeting between President Erdogan... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T11:59+0000
2021-10-02T11:59+0000
Turkey's Erdogan Meets with Kremlin to Increase "Defense Cooperation Regardless of U.S. Objections"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about efforts to revive the Wooly Mammoth, the meeting between President Erdoğan and President Putin, the everlasting pushback against the reconciliation package, and censorship by Google and YouTube that Russia is taking exception to.
Guests:George Church - American geneticist, molecular engineer, and chemist | Inside the Resurrections of Wooly MammothBen Lamm - CEO and serial technological engineer | Inside the Resurrections of Wooly MammothMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Turkey &amp; Russia Negotiations, NY Missile TestKim Iversen - Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Left Holds, Pelosi FoldsIn the first hour, George Church and Ben Lamm joined the show to talk about their company’s project to resurrect the wooly mammoth in the modern climate. They hope their efforts on arctic rewilding will help redirect the extinction timeline.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the rising tensions between Turkey’s President Erdogan and America’s President Biden. Erdogan then took to talks with Russia to pit the nations against each other.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the inability of the Democrats to pass the reconciliation package. Kim also talked about the conflict between Google and Russia after the tech giant kicked RT Germany off of YouTube.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Turkey's Erdogan Meets With Kremlin to Increase "Defense Cooperation Regardless of US Objections"

11:59 GMT 02.10.2021
Turkey's Erdogan Meets with Kremlin to Increase "Defense Cooperation Regardless of U.S. Objections"
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about efforts to revive the Wooly Mammoth, the meeting between President Erdogan and President Putin, the everlasting pushback against the reconciliation package, and censorship by Google and YouTube that Russia is taking exception to.
Guests:
George Church - American geneticist, molecular engineer, and chemist | Inside the Resurrections of Wooly Mammoth
Ben Lamm - CEO and serial technological engineer | Inside the Resurrections of Wooly Mammoth
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Turkey & Russia Negotiations, NY Missile Test
Kim Iversen - Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Left Holds, Pelosi Folds
In the first hour, George Church and Ben Lamm joined the show to talk about their company's project to resurrect the wooly mammoth in the modern climate. They hope their efforts on arctic rewilding will help redirect the extinction timeline.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the rising tensions between Turkey's President Erdogan and America's President Biden. Erdogan then took to talks with Russia to pit the nations against each other.
In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the inability of the Democrats to pass the reconciliation package. Kim also talked about the conflict between Google and Russia after the tech giant kicked RT Germany off of YouTube.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
