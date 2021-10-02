https://sputniknews.com/20211002/tunisian-president-promises-new-government-in-days-following-july-takeover-1089612156.html

Tunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover

Tunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover

On Friday parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the unicameral Assembly of the Representatives of the People back in session — in defiance of... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T20:49+0000

2021-10-02T20:49+0000

2021-10-02T20:47+0000

france

tunisia

emmanuel macron

arab spring

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089611996_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_5c1b2b50d9c4e793cbcb2eb0be64d3bf.jpg

Tunisia's president assured his French counterpart that a new government will be formed within days — after he suspended democratic institutions in July.Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke to France's Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said. The north African country was a colony of France until 1956.Ceremonial President Saied dissolved the government in July and suspended the parliament, taking executive power for himself in response to protests against government incompetence and corruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Saied appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane on Thursday as the new prime minister, the first Tunisian women to hold that position — drawing some foreign approval after months of pressure to end the crisis. Parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the unicameral Assembly of the Representatives of the People back in session on Friday in defiance of Saied and urged MPs to return.Tunisia was the touchstone of the so-called Arab Spring series of uprisings across the Middle East in 2011, when the suicide of a street trader led to mass protests, and the resignation of long-serving President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Saeid was elected president in 2019.

https://sputniknews.com/20211002/tunisian-parliament-to-continue-working-despite-presidents-ban-speaker-says-1089594236.html

france

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

france, tunisia, emmanuel macron, arab spring