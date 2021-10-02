Registration was successful!
Tunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover
france
tunisia
emmanuel macron
arab spring
Tunisia's president assured his French counterpart that a new government will be formed within days — after he suspended democratic institutions in July.Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke to France's Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said. The north African country was a colony of France until 1956.Ceremonial President Saied dissolved the government in July and suspended the parliament, taking executive power for himself in response to protests against government incompetence and corruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Saied appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane on Thursday as the new prime minister, the first Tunisian women to hold that position — drawing some foreign approval after months of pressure to end the crisis. Parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the unicameral Assembly of the Representatives of the People back in session on Friday in defiance of Saied and urged MPs to return.Tunisia was the touchstone of the so-called Arab Spring series of uprisings across the Middle East in 2011, when the suicide of a street trader led to mass protests, and the resignation of long-serving President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Saeid was elected president in 2019.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/tunisian-parliament-to-continue-working-despite-presidents-ban-speaker-says-1089594236.html
france
tunisia
france, tunisia, emmanuel macron, arab spring

On Friday parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the unicameral Assembly of the Representatives of the People back in session — in defiance of President Kais Saied's orders — and urged MPs to return.
Tunisia's president assured his French counterpart that a new government will be formed within days — after he suspended democratic institutions in July.
Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke to France's Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said. The north African country was a colony of France until 1956.
Ceremonial President Saied dissolved the government in July and suspended the parliament, taking executive power for himself in response to protests against government incompetence and corruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saied appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane on Thursday as the new prime minister, the first Tunisian women to hold that position — drawing some foreign approval after months of pressure to end the crisis.
Tunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
Parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the unicameral Assembly of the Representatives of the People back in session on Friday in defiance of Saied and urged MPs to return.
Tunisia was the touchstone of the so-called Arab Spring series of uprisings across the Middle East in 2011, when the suicide of a street trader led to mass protests, and the resignation of long-serving President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Saeid was elected president in 2019.
