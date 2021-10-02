https://sputniknews.com/20211002/tunisian-parliament-to-continue-working-despite-presidents-ban-speaker-says-1089594236.html

Tunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says

Tunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisia's parliament opened a new session on Friday, despite President Kais Saied's decision to freeze its activities, Speaker Rached... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T00:10+0000

2021-10-02T00:10+0000

2021-10-02T00:10+0000

ennahda party

political crisis

tunisia

parliament

islamists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089593543_0:167:2891:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_77881de3784e51d4db7c3f3ca533f0d4.jpg

"October 1 is the first day of the third session of the parliament for the 2019-2024 period," Ghannouchi said in a statement received by Sputnik.Ghannouchi described the president's decisions as an indication of "a frightening concentration of power in the hands of one person" and urged Saied to cancel the state of emergency and start a national dialogue.During July's mass protests against the parliament and Ghannouchi's Islamist party Ennahda, the president suspended the work of the legislature for 30 days and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and several ministers. Saied said he was temporarily assuming the executive role and would soon appoint a new prime minister. On August 24, the president extended the parliament's suspension for an indefinite period.Last Saturday, over 100 members of Ennahda quit over the mishandling of the crisis by the party leadership and inability to resist the "threat of despotism" that can be seen in the president's decisions.On Wednesday, Saied instructed Najla Ramadan to form a new government. Ennahda called the decision unconstitutional and paramount to a coup.

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ennahda party, political crisis, tunisia, parliament, islamists