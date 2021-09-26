Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/tunisian-lawmaker-says-ennahda-partys-rigidity-led-to-mass-resignation-of-members-1089416351.html
Tunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
Tunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian party Ennahda is incapable of renewing from the inside or carrying out any reforms in the country, which entailed the resignation of... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T09:47+0000
2021-09-26T09:47+0000
ennahda party
africa
tunisia
parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083149427_0:162:3062:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_39157a8bb0b2d5159d171a6d9c45e89f.jpg
Ben Ali believes that even more people could follow the example of those who left. However, the group that resigned is not planning to form a new political force at the moment, the lawmaker said.On Saturday, 113 members of the Islamist party Ennahda said they were quitting because of the erroneous actions of the party leadership. The resignation came shortly after President Kais Saied decreed that the parliament would remain suspended and legislative texts would now take the form of decrees promulgated by the president. Those who left the party said that Ennahda was incapable of resisting the "threat of despotism" that can be seen in the president's decisions.During July's mass protests against the parliament and Ennahda, the president suspended the work of the legislature for 30 days and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and several ministers. Saied said he was temporarily assuming the executive role and would soon appoint a new prime minister. On 24 August, the president extended the parliament's suspension.
tunisia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083149427_167:0:2896:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_76c391fda3bd30e0a11e5ece97215cdb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ennahda party, africa, tunisia, parliament

Tunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members

09:47 GMT 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Hassene DridiDemonstrators hold a Tunisian flag during a protest in Tunis, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Demonstrators will go to the streets of Tunis on Saturday to protest against the parliament and against the increase of the price in basic products announced this week by the government.
Demonstrators hold a Tunisian flag during a protest in Tunis, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Demonstrators will go to the streets of Tunis on Saturday to protest against the parliament and against the increase of the price in basic products announced this week by the government. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Hassene Dridi
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian party Ennahda is incapable of renewing from the inside or carrying out any reforms in the country, which entailed the resignation of more than 100 lawmakers from its ranks, Nasiba Ben Ali, a member of the Tunisian parliament, told Sputnik.

"We have tried many times to carry out internal reforms in the Ennahda movement, to renew the leadership... which has been in power for years and which, we believe, is no longer able to provide a renewal of the movement from within or improve the situation in the country," Ben Ali, who was among the lawmakers that decided to quit the party, said.

Ben Ali believes that even more people could follow the example of those who left. However, the group that resigned is not planning to form a new political force at the moment, the lawmaker said.
© REUTERS / ZOUBEIR SOUISSISupporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.
Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Supporters of Tunisia's President Kais Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.
© REUTERS / ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
On Saturday, 113 members of the Islamist party Ennahda said they were quitting because of the erroneous actions of the party leadership. The resignation came shortly after President Kais Saied decreed that the parliament would remain suspended and legislative texts would now take the form of decrees promulgated by the president. Those who left the party said that Ennahda was incapable of resisting the "threat of despotism" that can be seen in the president's decisions.
During July's mass protests against the parliament and Ennahda, the president suspended the work of the legislature for 30 days and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and several ministers. Saied said he was temporarily assuming the executive role and would soon appoint a new prime minister. On 24 August, the president extended the parliament's suspension.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
09:41 GMTCanary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
09:41 GMTChina Sells Almost $65Mln Worth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Quotas, Environment Ministry Says
09:28 GMTIRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
09:21 GMTKate’s 'Coolness' and William’s 'Bullying' Led to Rift With Harry and Meghan, Book Claims
08:21 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest
06:55 GMTMan Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
06:39 GMTTen People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
06:14 GMTJapan May Lift State of Emergency by End of September
05:47 GMTBoris Johnson 'Backing Construction of Fleet of Mini Nuclear Reactors' as UK Gripped by Fuel Crisis
05:43 GMTRussia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay
05:29 GMT'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
04:30 GMTGoing Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
04:00 GMTNewsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration