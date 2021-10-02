https://sputniknews.com/20211002/algeria-recalls-ambassador-over-frances-visa-curbs-reports-say-1089611004.html

Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Algiers has recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations after France tightened visa requirements for the citizens of Algeria, Tunisia... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier in the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed that the country was introducing visa curbs over an alleged lack of cooperation from the three Maghreb nations in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.In response, Algeria summoned the French ambassador this Wednesday.

