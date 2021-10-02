Registration was successful!
Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say
Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Algiers has recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations after France tightened visa requirements for the citizens of Algeria, Tunisia... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier in the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed that the country was introducing visa curbs over an alleged lack of cooperation from the three Maghreb nations in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.In response, Algeria summoned the French ambassador this Wednesday.
18:04 GMT 02.10.2021
Algerians fans check their phones as the Arc de Triomphe is seen in the background after the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Paris, France, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Algiers has recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations after France tightened visa requirements for the citizens of Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, the Algeria Press Service news agency reported on Saturday, citing the presidency.
Earlier in the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed that the country was introducing visa curbs over an alleged lack of cooperation from the three Maghreb nations in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.
In response, Algeria summoned the French ambassador this Wednesday.
