Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/taking-it-to-the-next-level-el-salvador-starts-mining-bitcoin-by-using-volcano-1089605449.html
Taking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano
Taking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano
The Central American nation has become the first country in the world to embrace Bitcoin as an official currency. President Nayib Bukele said the move would... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T13:35+0000
2021-10-02T13:35+0000
el salvador
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1bfb46358a416ffec0716d30943b1475.jpg
El Salvador has started mining bitcoin, harnessing energy from a volcano, the country’s president has announced. President Nayib Bukele posted a series of statements as well as video on Twitter showing employees at a geothermal power plant mining cryptocurrency. He captioned the video with a volcano emoji.He then tweeted a screenshot of the project’s progress, saying that El Salvador had officially harnessed energy from a volcano in order to get the cryptocurrency. So far, the country has managed to mine 0.01083155 BTC or $516.The president didn’t elaborate on how many machines were being used, which volcano the power plant in the video was harnessing energy from, or how much electricity the plant managed to get from it. During the summer, Bukele revealed that he had instructed the state-owned electric company LaGeo SA de CV to come up with a plan on how to mine bitcoin using cheap and renewable energy.El Salvador is often dubbed as the land of volcanoes so it doesn’t come as a surprise that choice fell on them.In order to popularise the use of the cryptocurrency, the government has launched its own virtual wallet "Chivo", which offers free transactions and allows quick cross-border payments. According to President Bukele, more than a quarter of El Salvador’s 6.5 million population is already using Chivo.Critics of the government insist that the adoption of bitcoin as the country’s legal tender will bring instability to El Salvador given the cryptocurrency’s volatility. Thousands of people took the streets of in the middle of September to protest the government’s decision.
el salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f48ad06f8ca5a4f55572d58b49032c8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
el salvador, bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Taking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano

13:35 GMT 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dado RuvicA representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Central American nation has become the first country in the world to embrace Bitcoin as an official currency. President Nayib Bukele said the move would bring economic development, financial inclusion, and investment. However the government’s decision has prompted criticism and led to mass protests.
El Salvador has started mining bitcoin, harnessing energy from a volcano, the country’s president has announced. President Nayib Bukele posted a series of statements as well as video on Twitter showing employees at a geothermal power plant mining cryptocurrency. He captioned the video with a volcano emoji.
He then tweeted a screenshot of the project’s progress, saying that El Salvador had officially harnessed energy from a volcano in order to get the cryptocurrency. So far, the country has managed to mine 0.01083155 BTC or $516.
The president didn’t elaborate on how many machines were being used, which volcano the power plant in the video was harnessing energy from, or how much electricity the plant managed to get from it. During the summer, Bukele revealed that he had instructed the state-owned electric company LaGeo SA de CV to come up with a plan on how to mine bitcoin using cheap and renewable energy.

El Salvador is often dubbed as the land of volcanoes so it doesn’t come as a surprise that choice fell on them.

"A fully renewable, untapped energy resource has been put to work strictly because of bitcoin. Bitcoin is the greatest accelerant to renewable energy development in history”, said bitcoin mining engineer Brandon Arvanaghi.

In order to popularise the use of the cryptocurrency, the government has launched its own virtual wallet "Chivo", which offers free transactions and allows quick cross-border payments. According to President Bukele, more than a quarter of El Salvador’s 6.5 million population is already using Chivo.

"2.73 million people already using @chivowallet. 180 new users every minute (users not downloads). 1 million dollars in remittances being received every day", he wrote on Twitter.

Critics of the government insist that the adoption of bitcoin as the country’s legal tender will bring instability to El Salvador given the cryptocurrency’s volatility. Thousands of people took the streets of in the middle of September to protest the government’s decision.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTIran Slams Bahrain for ‘Welcoming’ Israeli Foreign Minister, Claims It’ll Bring Insecurity to Region
14:35 GMTHow Could US Debt Ceiling Impasse Affect Social Security Checks?
14:30 GMTNo Jab? ‘Get Another Job’, Javid Tells Un-Vaxxed Care Home Workers
13:57 GMTMeet Yogesh Saini, Who Spearheaded Street Art in India, Painted Town With Shades of Mahatma Gandhi
13:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Playing Into the Hands of Ruling BJP Over Nationalism: Sociologist
13:49 GMTUK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
13:35 GMTTaking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano
13:26 GMTWestern Sahara Dispute May Add to European Gas Market Turmoil
13:18 GMT5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region, EMSC Says
13:15 GMTBiden Hopes GOP Will Not Be Irresponsible and Support Raising Debt Ceiling
12:58 GMTBJP Member Slams Netizens for Hashtags Hailing Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin on His Birthday
12:54 GMTVirginia Giuffre's Lawyers Sure That 2009 Case Has No Get-Out Clause For Prince Andrew, Media Says
12:45 GMTIndia Celebrates Birth Anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri
12:43 GMTRussia Boasts Record-High Trade Turnover With UAE as Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 Finally Kicks Off
12:34 GMTRussian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
12:23 GMTLava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video
12:15 GMTBiden-Sacked Commissioner Claims US Lagging Behind Moscow in Arctic, Depends on Russian Oil
12:04 GMTFC Barcelona Reports Nearly Half a Billion Loss for 2020/2021 Financial Year Amid Poor Performance
11:41 GMTCongress Infighting in India's Assam: Lawmaker Under Fire From Party for 'Destroying Social Harmony'
11:40 GMTModi Can Never Be an Ambassador of Mahatma Gandhi's Philosophy, Says Congress' Seva Dal Head