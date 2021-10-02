https://sputniknews.com/20211002/taking-it-to-the-next-level-el-salvador-starts-mining-bitcoin-by-using-volcano-1089605449.html

Taking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano

El Salvador has started mining bitcoin, harnessing energy from a volcano, the country’s president has announced. President Nayib Bukele posted a series of statements as well as video on Twitter showing employees at a geothermal power plant mining cryptocurrency. He captioned the video with a volcano emoji.He then tweeted a screenshot of the project’s progress, saying that El Salvador had officially harnessed energy from a volcano in order to get the cryptocurrency. So far, the country has managed to mine 0.01083155 BTC or $516.The president didn’t elaborate on how many machines were being used, which volcano the power plant in the video was harnessing energy from, or how much electricity the plant managed to get from it. During the summer, Bukele revealed that he had instructed the state-owned electric company LaGeo SA de CV to come up with a plan on how to mine bitcoin using cheap and renewable energy.El Salvador is often dubbed as the land of volcanoes so it doesn’t come as a surprise that choice fell on them.In order to popularise the use of the cryptocurrency, the government has launched its own virtual wallet "Chivo", which offers free transactions and allows quick cross-border payments. According to President Bukele, more than a quarter of El Salvador’s 6.5 million population is already using Chivo.Critics of the government insist that the adoption of bitcoin as the country’s legal tender will bring instability to El Salvador given the cryptocurrency’s volatility. Thousands of people took the streets of in the middle of September to protest the government’s decision.

