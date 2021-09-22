https://sputniknews.com/20210922/worlds-coolest-dictator-el-salvadors-bukele-changes-branding-on-twitter-amid-protests-1089317348.html

‘World’s Coolest Dictator’: El Salvador’s Bukele Changes Branding on Twitter Amid Protests

El Salvador’s millennial ruler, President Nayib Bukele, is trying to parry growing criticism of his administration’s authoritarianism with a bit of snark by... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

Bukele made the change on Tuesday after thousands demonstrated in the capital of San Salvador over the weekend, apparently deciding his first snarky change - which simply read “dictator” - on Saturday wasn’t the best thing for his image.The maneuver calls to mind teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s response to then-US President Donald Trump speaking dismissively of her in 2019, which prompted her to change her Twitter bio to match Trump’s tweet. However, there is a much darker prognosis for the Central American nation than there was in the autistic Swedish woman’s playfulness.Protests have rocked the capital for much of September, provoked in part by the country’s haphazard adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender and investment of national funds into the cryptocurrency, as well as recent moves by Bukele to consolidate power. Demonstrators last week carried signs that read “we were defrauded by Bitcoin” and “no to dictatorship,” the latter of which likely provoked his Twitter bio.Since taking office, Bukele, 40, has overseen a right-wing shift supported by the United States that has included diverting funding for health care toward expanding the police force instead, and has used the COVID-19 pandemic to vastly increase his power and that of the police.After his New Ideas party won a supermajority in March elections, Bukele carried out what the Washington Post called a “self-coup,” comparing his sacking of all top judicial officials and their replacement with party loyalists to a near-identical move by Peruvian dictator Alberto Fujumori in 1992, which heralded a new period of authoritarian rule and state terror.The US embassy in San Salvador criticized the move on Sunday, saying in a statement that the new justices “undermined democratic processes or institutions by approving a controversial interpretation of the Constitution authorizing re-election of the President despite an express prohibition in the Constitution forbidding consecutive terms of the Presidency.”Ironically, Bukele has tried to cast the US response as a form of foreign meddling, telling the Associated Press it was “pure politics and the lowest form of interventionism,” and had “nothing to do with corruption.”The quote originally comes from slain Grenadian revolutionary leader Maurice Bishop, who was killed in a power struggle provoked by US intelligence immediately prior to the 1983 invasion of Grenada. Then-US President Ronald Reagan claimed Grenada was seeking an alliance with socialist Cuba and the USSR, and that a new airport under construction was intended to become a Cuban military base.

vot tak Excellent article. Are the israeloameronazis bringing back their el salvador death squads, their equivalent Latin America terrorists to their alciada-daesh terrorists in Asia? 0

Opalserpent World's coolest hero. Doesn't sponsor regime change terrorists, doesn't sponsor Soros orange revolutions, doesn't sponsor banker wars, doesn't sponsor sex changes and hormone replacement therapy for kids, doesn't sponsor illegal torture prisons. Doesn't sponsor drone bombing civilians for decades, doesn't sponsor the world's largest illegal spy network prism, doesn't sponsor kalergi agenda, I could go on for hours. 0

